According to a study reviewed by the Insurance Information Institute, drivers with low credit scores are statistically more likely to file large claims, which is why they are charged more for auto insurance coverage. With the exception of Hawaii, Massachusetts, and California, all states allow insurance companies to use credit scores to determine the cost of a premium. This means that the credit scores of Pennsylvania drivers affect the amount they pay each year for insurance.

Average Cost of Full Coverage Auto Insurance in Pennsylvania Per Credit

Provider Bad credit Average credit Good credit Excellent credit Average condition $ 2,553 $ 1,791 $ 1,476 $ 1,507 national average $ 3,873 $ 1,865 $ 1,674 $ 1,487

Best Auto Insurance In Pennsylvania With Bad Credit

Pennsylvania drivers with poor credit pay an average of $ 2,553 per year for auto insurance, but the national average for drivers with good credit is $ 1,674, a difference of $ 879 per year.

It’s a technicality, but it’s not your credit score that actually increases your premium. This is your credit-based insurance score. The two are almost identical, as both are derived from your credit reports, which are written by the Big three– TransUnion, Experian and Equifax. Although your credit score is calculated by VantageScore or Fico, your insurance score is determined by LexisNexis or Fico.

Either way, information such as debt amount, missed payments, and types of credit are used to determine your credit-based insurance score.

Depending on your score, you may be labeled as follows:

The only good thing about your credit affecting your premium is that it won’t deny you coverage. This will increase your premium, but it won’t cause an insurance company not to insure you.

Why is my credit affecting my auto insurance rates in Pennsylvania?

Many studies have shown that there is a link between credit scores and the amount of claims. The lower the credit score, the higher the amount of claims. This statistic is called into question every ten or two years and a new batch of studies is carried out. The most recent batch took place in the mid-2000s.

In 2004, the Texas Department of Insurance published a major study confirming the results of previous research. In 2007, the FTC did the same and also came to the same conclusion. No one could say why. All they could say was that there was a connection. In some studies, poor credit factors posed 50% higher financial risk for insurance companies.

The flip side of all of this is that if you increase your credit score, your premium will go down. The only catch is you might have to wait. Insurance companies typically write 6 month policies, which means your auto policy doesn’t renew for 6 months. Most companies don’t review any information until it’s time to write another policy. This is why many drivers decide to change companies. When you change, the new insurance company must consider your most up-to-date information (like your credit score) when calculating a premium.

What Other Factors Affect Auto Insurance Rates in Pennsylvania?

Besides your credit-based insurance score, there are many factors that determine what you pay for coverage. However, the real cost often comes down to the following three variables:

State or metro – Some postal codes pose more risk to drivers than others. The manifestation of the risk does not matter. Your car can be damaged by theft, vandalism, acts of God or other drivers. Regardless of how it happens, drivers who live in risky postal codes pay more for auto insurance. For example, Florida drivers moving from Tampa to Orlando will likely save around $ 450 per year.

– Some postal codes pose more risk to drivers than others. The manifestation of the risk does not matter. Your car can be damaged by theft, vandalism, acts of God or other drivers. Regardless of how it happens, drivers who live in risky postal codes pay more for auto insurance. For example, Florida drivers moving from Tampa to Orlando will likely save around $ 450 per year. Driving history – If you qualify as a high risk driver because of your driving history, you will pay more than your peers. Many speeding tickets or at-fault accidents are a warning sign to insurance companies that you are likely to file even more claims one day. The worst, of course, is a DUI. The average rate increase after a DUI in Pennsylvania is 109%.

– If you qualify as a high risk driver because of your driving history, you will pay more than your peers. Many speeding tickets or at-fault accidents are a warning sign to insurance companies that you are likely to file even more claims one day. The worst, of course, is a DUI. The average rate increase after a DUI in Pennsylvania is 109%. Car – Expensive cars also increase premiums. The best thing you can do for yourself is drive a midrange vehicle with a high safety rating. A great example would be a BMW 330i versus a Honda Odyssey. The BMW costs an average of $ 2,225, while the Honda costs $ 1,454 per year to insure.

How to get cheap auto insurance in Pennsylvania with poor credit

There are a lot of things you can do to lower your insurance bill, and many can start right now. This includes:

Increase your deductible: Increasing your deductible will reduce your monthly bill. The downside is that if you have an accident you will have to cover a larger amount out of your pocket. Speak to an agent to determine the best deductible for your budget and coverage needs.

Increasing your deductible will reduce your monthly bill. The downside is that if you have an accident you will have to cover a larger amount out of your pocket. Speak to an agent to determine the best deductible for your budget and coverage needs. Shop: To get the best auto insurance for bad credit in Pennsylvania, you will have to shop around. Although each insurance company looks at the same information when calculating a premium, each company has its own pricing algorithm. This means that it is very possible to get a lower premium just by switching suppliers as each company values ​​and penalizes different things.

To get the best auto insurance for bad credit in Pennsylvania, you will have to shop around. Although each insurance company looks at the same information when calculating a premium, each company has its own pricing algorithm. This means that it is very possible to get a lower premium just by switching suppliers as each company values ​​and penalizes different things. Discount comparison: Another good way to get cheap auto insurance for bad credit in Pennsylvania is to compare discounts. Many companies offer the same discounts, but the amount you save can be drastically different from company to company. While shopping for auto insurance, also be sure to compare which discounts you can use right away and which ones you can use later.

Faq

Will I get a credit check when I get an insurance quote?

Yes you will, but it won’t hurt your credit score because you don’t apply for a loan or line of credit. Credit checks for which you do not apply for a certain type of financing are called flexible credit checks. If you are, it’s called a tough credit check.

Is There Auto Credit Insurance In Pennsylvania?

Yes and no. There really is nothing like poor credit auto insurance in Pennsylvania. Yes, some companies are more forgiving with a low credit score than others, but no insurance company works only with bad credit drivers. Also, it may not be your credit score that is driving your premium up. It can be a combination of factors, which is why you should shop around for the best rate.

Methodology

Bankrate uses Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2021 rates for all zip codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, DC Rates shown are based on a 40 year old male and female driver with a driving record faultless, varied credit levels and the following full coverage limits:

$ 100,000 of civil liability per person

Civil liability of $ 300,000 per accident

Liability for property damage of $ 50,000 per accident

$ 100,000 of uninsured bodily injury by a motorist per person

$ 300,000 in uninsured bodily injury by a motorist per accident

$ 500 collision deductible

Full $ 500 deductible

To determine the minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets the requirements of each state. Our basic profile drivers own a 2019 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week, and cover 12,000 miles a year.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparison purposes.

Credit: The rates have been calculated based on the following insurance credit levels assigned to our drivers: “poor, average, good (basic) and excellent”. Insurance credit levels are factored into your official credit scores, but are not solely dependent on this variable. The following states do not allow credit to be a factor in determining auto insurance rates: CA, HI, MA