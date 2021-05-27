Outdoor street dining returns to Syracuses Armory Square this summer

Syracuse, NY Weekends on Walton are coming back.

This means the main thoroughfare of the Armory Squares, Walton Street, will be closed to traffic and open for outdoor dining on Fridays and Saturdays this summer and into the fall. Restaurants set up tables along the sidewalk and serve customers in what would normally be parking spaces.

The continued expansion of outdoor dining that originated at the height of the Covid pandemic last year, when many bars and restaurants struggled over capacity limits, social distancing rules and more again.

Even with the pandemic, and the rules, loosening this year, the city has decided to bring it back in 2021. It starts June 4 and 5 and is expected to last until fall.

It was a boon to downtown businesses last year, Mayor Ben Walsh said today announcing what the city is calling a restart of the outdoor catering / street closure program. It became an attraction, it brought people downtown. .. It makes too much sense not to continue this year.

There are some tweaks. Last year, street closures lasted from Friday morning to Sunday morning, providing three full terrace days and nights. This year, the street closing hours have been reduced to two days and nights, from 7 a.m. on Friday to 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Another change is that the closure will only affect Walton Block 100 (South Clinton to South Franklin) and part of Block 200 (South Franklin to Onondaga Creekwalk). Last year, the closure continued in the part of block 200 that circled around West Fayette Street. This year, this section will be available for vehicle access and parking.

As was the case last year, Cross Streets (Clinton and Franklin) remain open.

The changes came after the city conducted a survey of area business owners and other interested parties in Armory Square. More than 90% were in favor of a return of street closures, with some minor adjustments.

Even with fewer restrictions on indoor dining this year, restaurateurs are happy to see the return of expanded outdoor dining.

I think it can only benefit everyone to have more seating outside when the weather is nice, said Ahmad Zatar, a partner of Pita Dream, a Middle Eastern restaurant that opened at 214 Walton St. amid the pandemic (and street closure) last summer.

Look, we only have four months of great weather every year, said Matt Bartelson, Managing Partner at The hop spot Burger & Poutine Bar at 116 Walton St. And we know people like to sit outside in good weather. So that gives us a whole summer with enlarged seats.

With more people ready to go out now, Bratelson said, I think it’s going to be even more popular than last year.

In addition to Pita Dream and The Hops Spot, other participating restaurants to start the 2021 weekends on the Walton season are The Limerick pub and Blue tusk in block 100 of Walton and Mexican Cantina Margaritas, Kasai Ramen and Sakana-Ya, in block 200 between South Franklin and Onondaga Creek.

Other restaurants could be added in the coming weeks.

Although many restaurants suffered greatly during the pandemic, many restaurants in downtown Syracuse have managed to stay open or reopen, said Merike Treier, executive director of the Syracuse Downtown Committee.

Almost 90% of all downtown businesses have reopened, she said. And there are six new businesses that have opened since the start of the pandemic within 100 and 200 blocks of Walton Street alone.

This (the expansion of outdoor restaurants) is just another great way to help these businesses recover, she said.

She also noted that the start of weekends in Walton this year coincides with the start of the Downtown Committees Summer Meal Weeks promotion, in which restaurants have specials for lunch and dinner. from June 1 to 13.

Mayor Ben Walsh, joined Thursday by Armory Square restaurateurs, joint advisers and others, announces the return of the expanded outdoor seating program on Walton Street this summer.Don Cazentre

