Progressive Care Cancels Reverse Stock Split





MIAMI, FL, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – via NewMediaWire Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD) (Progressive Care or the Company), a personalized healthcare technology and services company, announces that the board of The Company’s administration (the Board) has decided not to go ahead with the reverse stock split previously authorized by Companys shareholders in December 2020. The company intended to conduct such a reverse stock split as part of the listing on a national stock exchange and allow the company to raise funds to finance its growth and facilitate higher levels of ownership. institutional when investment policies prohibit investments in cheaper securities. As the company continues its efforts to become an SEC reporting issuer and be listed on a national stock exchange, given market conditions and timing, the board determined the timing was not appropriate. to perform a reverse stock split. “When we asked our shareholders to approve the reverse stock split, it was on the assumption that market conditions had to be good, and such a reverse split would allow us to list on a national stock exchange. Given the current market conditions and the pending expiration of the authority of the Board of Directors to approve such a stock split, we believe that now is not the right time. Nonetheless, we will continue to focus on completing our slate of national exchange candidates and executing our business plan, said Alan Jay Weisberg, CEO and President of Progressive Care. For more information on Progressive Care, please visit the company’s website. Connect and stay in touch with us on social media: Progressive Care Inc. https://www.facebook.com/ProgressiveCareUS/

https://twitter.com/ProgressCareUS PharmCoRx https://www.facebook.com/pharmcorx/

https://twitter.com/PharmCoRx ClearMetrX https://www.clearmetrx.com/

https://www.facebook.com/clearmetrx/ About Progressive Care: Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD), through its subsidiaries, is a Florida health services organization and a supplier of prescription pharmaceuticals, compound drugs, TV services. -pharmacy, sale of antiretroviral drugs, pharmacotherapy management (MTM), supply of prescription drugs to long-term care facilities and management of risks related to health practices. Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Forward-looking statements contained in this document that are not based on current or historical facts are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations with respect to its future results of operations, performance and opportunities which involve substantial risks and uncertainties. When used herein, the words anticipate, believe, estimate, future, plan, target, intend and expect and similar expressions, in relation to Progressive Care Inc., its subsidiaries or its affiliates. management, aim to identify these forward-looking statements. . These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results, performance, outlook and opportunities of the Company to differ. substantially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Public relations contact:

Carlos rangel

[email protected]







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos