Bank CEOs avoid blaming Democrats over overdraft fees and loans





Wall Street CEOs have kept their cool over pointed questions from lawmakers on everything from overdraft penalties to China’s growing economic dominance to whether tax hikes would make companies American. less competitive. House Financial Services Committee Chair Maxine Waters set the tone in a hearing Thursday – the second of this week with the heads of the six largest US banks – in denouncing the industry for harvesting ” billion overdraft fees’ last year as millions of families struggled due to the pandemic. Fellow Democrat Carolyn Maloney of New York later continued the attack, saying the “predatory” charges are paid for by Americans who can least afford them. But Wells Fargo & Co. CEO Charles Scharf didn’t take the bait. He said the bank is constantly evaluating ways to become friendlier with consumers and Noted that he started offering an account last year that prevents fees. Maloney said she was surprised and delighted. This is how it was for most procedures; Democrats and Republicans touched on hot topics, and CEOs either dodged questions or pledged to do better. The responses kept the audience largely free from the controversies and embarrassing “YouTube” moments that are dreaded by business leaders who are dragged into Congress. Rep. Patrick McHenry, the lead Republican on the panel, dismissed the session as the “sequel no one asked for.” Still, he warned leaders his party was growing tired of Wall Street’s left-wing movement on social issues, a “political activism” that McHenry said was being encouraged by Democrats. This topic was also raised several times Wednesday in the Senate, with GOP lawmakers criticizing banks for cutting loans to gunmakers and oil drillers. “When you mix business and politics, you get politics,” said McHenry of North Carolina Noted. “Our political waters are quite troubling and we don’t need the business world to become the political world.” Grill at the Senate CEOs had the opportunity to refine their remarks during the Senate appearance. The bank’s six executives are well prepared with statistics on diversity in the workplace, low-income loans, and the help they’ve given to employees and customers facing economic hardship during the pandemic. They too Noted that their businesses, thanks to government capital rules, had no problem surviving the turmoil. Topics discussed on Thursday included how banks were handling possible mortgage foreclosures fueled by a pandemic, the opacity of China’s financial system, the Biden administration’s proposal to increase taxes for the rich and businesses and if the massive bets that family office Archegos Capital Management was able to place on stocks before they imploded revealed an unfair advantage that companies give to well-heeled investors. Regarding the foreclosures, Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Brian Moynihan of Bank of America Corp. said their banks were committed to modifying loans because they hated to kick borrowers from their homes. Regarding China, David Solomon of Goldman Sach Group Inc. has avoided making waves in a market important to his bank by simply saying his company supports transparency. Dimon and Moynihan said the tax increase would hurt American businesses. Waters held a similar hearing in 2019, and five of the CEOs faced the committee for the second time. Jane Frazer of Citigroup Inc., the first woman to run a large Wall Street company, is new. Also appearing was James Gorman of Morgan Stanley.

Representative Warren Davidson, a Republican and House Financial Services testimony member discusses testimony from the heads of America’s six largest banks before the committee. He spoke to Bloomberg’s Emily Wilkins. (Updates with McHenry’s comment, starting with the fourth paragraph.) Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

