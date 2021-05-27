The most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO Some of the most active companies traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,774.41, up 28.94 points). Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSX: IVN). Materials. Up 10 cents, or 1.09%, to $ 9.28 on 42.8 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down 16 cents, or 0.57 percent, to $ 27.82 on 22 million shares.

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX: ABX). Materials. Down $ 1.54, or 5.17%, to $ 28.24 on 21.1 million shares.

Denison Mines Corp. (TSX: DML). Materials. Up 16 cents, or 11.35%, to $ 1.57 on 19.2 million shares.

SSR Mining Inc. (TSX: SSRM). Materials. Up 35 cents, or 1.57 percent, to $ 22.58 on 14.3 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Up to one cent, or 1.08 percent, to 94 cents on 12.8 million shares.

Companies in the news:

TD Bank Group. (TSX: TD). Down $ 2.22 or 2.5% to $ 86.59. After a year of building up reserves to protect themselves from customers who may default on loans, banks are starting to think about how they could deploy their money when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. Many have spent most of the last year racking up billions of dollars in case their clients get through tough times, but luckily government relief programs and reduced spending opportunities have enabled most consumers to stay afloat. As vaccination efforts grow in Canada and reopening talks swirl in many provinces hardest hit by the virus, leaders of the nation’s largest banks were faced with questions from analysts on Thursday about what they are doing. would make all the money they’re sitting on. TD Bank Group CEO Bharat Masrani has indicated that acquisitions could be a possibility for his bank. At the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, which held a conference call just before the markets opened, analysts asked if the bank would increase its lending programs, perhaps to include more consumer products or automotive products. Meanwhile, the Royal Bank of Canada was faced with questions about dividends. Last year, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions banned executive compensation hikes, dividend increases, and common share buybacks in an attempt to keep banks and insurers stable even as other companies filed for bankruptcy, resorted to mass layoffs and faced lockdowns that left their businesses. closed for long periods.

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX: RY). Increase of $ 1.55 or 1.2 percent to $ 126.00. The Royal Bank of Canada beat expectations by saying its second quarter profit more than doubled from a year ago as it recouped some of the money set aside to cover loan losses. The bank said Thursday it earned nearly $ 4.02 billion, or $ 2.76 per diluted share for the quarter ended April 30, against earnings of $ 1.48 billion, or $ 1.00 per diluted share. one year earlier. RBC wrote off $ 96 million of its provisions for credit losses in its most recent quarter, compared to the $ 2.83 billion it set aside in the same quarter last year at the start of the pandemic. Revenue totaled $ 11.62 billion, up from $ 10.33 billion in the same quarter last year. RBC said its adjusted earnings per diluted share for the quarter was $ 2.79, up from $ 1.03 a year ago. Analysts on average expected adjusted earnings of $ 2.48 per share, according to financial data firm Refinitiv. RBC said its personal and commercial banking division earned $ 1.91 billion in the quarter, up from $ 532 million a year ago, due to lower provisions for credit losses.

CIBC (TSX: CM). Up $ 3.96 or 2.9% to $ 141.08. CIBC has beaten expectations tripling second quarter profit from a year ago at the start of the pandemic. The bank says it earned $ 1.65 billion or $ 3.55 per diluted share for the quarter ended April 30, compared to earnings of $ 392 million or 83 cents per share a year ago. The increase came as CIBC’s bad debt allowance, money set aside for bad debt, fell to $ 32 million, from $ 1.41 billion in the same quarter last year. at the start of the pandemic. Total revenue rose to $ 4.93 billion from $ 4.58 billion in the same quarter last year. On an adjusted basis, CIBC says it earned nearly $ 1.67 billion or $ 3.59 per diluted share in its most recent quarter, up from adjusted earnings of $ 441 million or 94 cents per share. diluted share a year earlier. Analysts on average expected adjusted earnings of $ 3.01 per share, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

Pieridae Energy Ltd. (TSX: PEA). Up to two cents or 5.3 percent to 40 cents. The company behind a project to export liquefied natural gas to Nova Scotia is planning a power plant and carbon capture facility at its natural gas processing plant in central Alberta, which will help offset future carbon emissions from its LNG project. CEO Alfred Sorenson of Pieridae Energy Ltd. says his Caroline Carbon Capture Power complex project is the result of research into ways its Goldboro LNG project can achieve net zero emissions status by 2050. He says the project responds to recent criticism in the News -Scotland that Pieridae does not. t have a carbon emissions plan acceptable to European buyers of targeted LNG. Sorenson says details such as the capital cost of the new project are lacking as a partner decides on the size of the natural gas power plant and this will determine how much carbon can be captured and stored underground. He says the potential “power side player” partner is expected to officially join the project in two weeks, adding that Pieridae’s announcement was made on Thursday in part to coincide with his annual general meeting. Sorenson says the project would be able to store up to three million tonnes of carbon per year, which roughly equates to the amount of emissions produced by the LNG project. He says the plant would produce up to 900 megawatts if three proposed phases are built.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 27, 2021.

The Canadian Press