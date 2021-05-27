Chase increases Southwest Rapid Rewards welcome offer to 65,000 bonus points

The Selects editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles that our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links to products from our affiliate partners.

Frequent travelers to the southwest have a new incentive to get the airline’s credit card and offset the cost of their future travel.

As of May 27, Chase has increased the welcome offer on its Southwest suite of co-branded credit cards.

Cardholders can now earn 65,000 bonus points after spending $ 2,000 on purchases during their first three months of card membership. This updated welcome offer requires an additional $ 1,000 in spending over the previous offer within the same 3-month time frame, but comes with an additional 25,000 points.

Southwest cards eligible for this updated welcome offer include:

The new offer excludes 3X points on restaurant purchases for the first year of account that was available with the previous offer. However, you will likely end up in the lead with this higher initial offer.

For maximizers trying to earn enough points to secure Southwest’s coveted Companion Pass, which allows you to bring a companion for almost free (you’ll pay only taxes and fees) on unlimited Southwest flights, the new 65,000 bonus offer. points already gives you more than half of the 125,000 points needed.

And in 2021, Southwest succeeded easier to get the Companion Pass: Southwest Rapid Rewards members with a Rapid Rewards account opened before December 31, 2020 will receive a “bonus” of 25,000 Companion Pass qualifying points for the benefits this year. If you qualify for the bonus and earn a welcome bonus on a Southwest credit card, you will only be up to 35,000 points towards earning the Companion Pass.

In addition to the high welcome bonus, cardholders earn 2X points per dollar spent on Southwest purchases, including purchases from Rapid Rewardshotel and rental car partners. Then earn 1X point per dollar spent on all other purchases.