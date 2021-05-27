Business
Chase increases Southwest Rapid Rewards welcome offer to 65,000 bonus points
Frequent travelers to the southwest have a new incentive to get the airline’s credit card and offset the cost of their future travel.
As of May 27, Chase has increased the welcome offer on its Southwest suite of co-branded credit cards.
Cardholders can now earn 65,000 bonus points after spending $ 2,000 on purchases during their first three months of card membership. This updated welcome offer requires an additional $ 1,000 in spending over the previous offer within the same 3-month time frame, but comes with an additional 25,000 points.
Southwest cards eligible for this updated welcome offer include:
The new offer excludes 3X points on restaurant purchases for the first year of account that was available with the previous offer. However, you will likely end up in the lead with this higher initial offer.
For maximizers trying to earn enough points to secure Southwest’s coveted Companion Pass, which allows you to bring a companion for almost free (you’ll pay only taxes and fees) on unlimited Southwest flights, the new 65,000 bonus offer. points already gives you more than half of the 125,000 points needed.
And in 2021, Southwest succeeded easier to get the Companion Pass: Southwest Rapid Rewards members with a Rapid Rewards account opened before December 31, 2020 will receive a “bonus” of 25,000 Companion Pass qualifying points for the benefits this year. If you qualify for the bonus and earn a welcome bonus on a Southwest credit card, you will only be up to 35,000 points towards earning the Companion Pass.
In addition to the high welcome bonus, cardholders earn 2X points per dollar spent on Southwest purchases, including purchases from Rapid Rewardshotel and rental car partners. Then earn 1X point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
Southwest Rapid Rewards cardholders can also expect these benefits
Southwest Rapid Rewards users also earn bonus points each year after the cardholder’s birthday: 3,000 bonus points for the Plus credit card, 6,000 for the first and 7,500 for the Priority service. Under the Rapid Rewards program, your points never expire and all points earned count towards the Companion Pass.
Those looking to get additional travel benefits this year should consider the Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority Credit Card, which also includes an annual Southwesttravel credit of $ 75, four upgraded boardings per year (if applicable), and a 20% discount on onboard drinks and Wi-Fi on Southwest. For these reasons, we have rated this card as the best choice for flying with Southwest Airlines.
Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority Credit Card
Awards
2X points for every dollar spent on purchases in the Southwest; 1X points on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 65,000 points after spending $ 2,000 on purchases in the first 3 months
Annual subscription
Intro APR
Regular APR
15.99% to 22.99% variable
Balance transfer fee
Foreign transaction fees
Credit needed
Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Credit Card
Awards
2X points for every dollar spent on purchases in the Southwest; 1X points on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 65,000 points after spending $ 2,000 on purchases in the first 3 months
Annual subscription
Intro APR
Regular APR
15.99% to 22.99% variable
Balance transfer fee
Foreign transaction fees
Credit needed
Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus Credit Card
Awards
2X points for every dollar spent on purchases in the Southwest; 1X points on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 65,000 points after spending $ 2,000 on purchases in the first 3 months
Annual subscription
Intro APR
Regular APR
15.99% to 22.99% variable
Balance transfer fee
Foreign transaction fees
Credit needed
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
