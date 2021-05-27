Gores Holdings VII, Inc. Receives Expected Nasdaq Notice Regarding Delayed Quarterly Report | Business





BOULDER, Colorado – (BUSINESS WIRE) – May 27, 2021 – Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (Nasdaq: GSEV) (the Company), today announced that on May 21, 2021, it has received a Notice (Notice) from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market (Nasdaq) indicating that the Company is not in compliance with the Nasdaq rule 5250 (c) (1) (the rule) because the company did not timely file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (Form 10-Q) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market. As previously reported in Form 12b-25 filed on May 18, 2021 by the company, on April 12, 2021, the acting director of the company’s finance division and the acting chief accountant of the SEC jointly issued a statement regarding accounting and reporting considerations for warrants issued by special purpose acquisition companies called Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Emissions by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (the SEC Statement). Following the SEC statement, the management of the company is reassessing the accounting treatment of (i) redeemable warrants that were included in the units issued by the company on its initial public offering and ( ii) redeemable warrants that have been issued in a private sector. investment (collectively, the warrants), and concluded that the warrants should be reclassified as derivative liabilities. Under the Nasdaq rules, the company has 60 calendar days from the date of the notice, or until July 20, 2021, to submit a plan to restore compliance with the rule. If the Nasdaq accepts the company’s plan, the Nasdaq may grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the Form 10-Q due date, or until November 15, 2021, to restore compliance. The company continues to review the implications of the SEC statement on the company’s audited balance sheet as at February 25, 2021 and its unaudited financial statements for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2021 and is working diligently to complete Form 10- Q as as soon as reasonably possible with the intention of regaining compliance. About Gores Holdings VII, Inc. The company was incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company’s strategy is to identify, acquire and, after the initial business combination, build a business in a sector or sector that complements the experience of its management team and can benefit from their operational expertise. . Forward-looking statements This press release may include Forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 . All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Words such as expect, estimate, anticipate, intend, plan, may, will, could, should, believe, continue, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s expectations regarding the timing of the filing of Form 10-Q. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results, including those set out under Risk Factors in the final prospectus on Form 424B4, dated February 22, 2021, and filed with from the SEC on February. 24, 2021, and in subsequent reports filed with the SEC. Most of these factors are beyond the company’s control and are difficult to predict. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are posted. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or commitment to publicly post any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in its expectations or any change of events, conditions or circumstances upon which a such statement is based. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210527005861/en/ CONTACT: Jennifer Kwon Chou Managing Director, The Gores Group (310) 209-3010 [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA COLORADO INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FINANCING OF PROFESSIONAL BANKING SERVICES SOURCE: Gores Holdings VII, Inc. Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 05/27/2021 4:30 p.m. / DISC: 05/27/2021 4:32 p.m. http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210527005861/en

