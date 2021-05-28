Here’s when Royal Caribbean is planning a vaccinated cruise from Florida

Text size





Royal Caribbean Group



plans to resume revenue-generating cruises from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. to Junea, a crucial step in getting back to business given the importance of Florida’s ports to Royal and its peers.

Royal Caribbean (Symbol: RCL) said Wednesday evening that one of its ships, Celebrity Edge, had been given the green light from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to resume navigation. He plans to do so on June 26.

All crossings will depart with a vaccinated crew and anyone over the age of 16 will need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, the company said. As of August 1, all passengers aged 12 and over must show proof of vaccination, the company added.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings



(NCLH) also said on Wednesday it would resume Florida cruises this year, albeit later than Royal. Norwegian plans to start sailing from Miami in October and Port Canaveral in November.

Cruise lines, largely closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic, have racked up billions of dollars in losses while most of their ships remain idle. Shares of the three largest US cruise lines made gains early in Thursday morning.

JPMorgan analyst Brandt Montour observed in a research note that the Royal Caribbeans restart date at the end of June is ahead of our expectations and most others for a restart in July.

Plans to resume crossings to Florida come after Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line announced last week that they plan to resume departures from Alaska this summer, thanks to legislation recently passed by Congress.

Montour also pointed out that the CDC this week further relaxed mask-wearing and social distancing guidelines for fully vaccinated passengers.

As part of the rapidly evolving cruise regulations, there are several scheduled test cruises in which passengers do not pay fares or unpaid crossings.

Royal Caribbean, Montour wrote, effectively has two parallel lanes for a reopening, one for vaccinated cruises and the other for unvaccinated cruises. The latter is scheduled to make a test trip in June aboard the Freedom of the Seas. These trips would likely have different health protocols from those of so-called vaccinated cruises.

Elsewhere, Norwegian on Wednesday announced plans to begin crossings in July on its three brands covering 16 ships, although some of those trips are not scheduled until early next year.

The company said in a statement that all initial travel will be with fully vaccinated guests and crew, along with other strengthened Covid protocols.

Carnival



(CCL), the largest of the three largest US cruise operators, plans to resume Alaska cruises this summer in three brands. He is also on track to resume departures from Miami this summer.

2021 is expected to be a year of transition for cruise lines given that they have been largely closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic. As they resume sailing, these companies will see their profits under the pressure of billions of dollars in capital increases, much of which is debt.

