16% drop in Lionsgate’s annual revenue





Photo by Kevin Reece Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. revenue fell 16% in fiscal 2021, but the Santa Monica-based studio has beaten Wall Street expectations. Lionsgate reported on May 27 that it generated $ 3.27 billion in annual revenue, up from $ 3.9 billion in fiscal 2020. The company reported diluted earnings per share of 92 cents for the year. , a peak from previous years’ earnings of 60 cents per share. Analysts had expected the company to earn 84 cents per share for the year, according to MarketWatch. Lionsgates shares were priced at $ 18.63 at market close on May 27, rising to around $ 19.40 after-hours trading. Despite losses, revenues were slightly supported by Lionsgate’s media networks segment, which encompasses its streaming business. Media networks saw revenue increase 5% for the year, from $ 1.49 billion in 2020 to $ 1.56 billion in 2021. Its revenue increased 12% for the quarter from $ 358 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 to $ 401 million in 2021. For the quarter, the company’s overall revenue fell about 7% year-over-year, from $ 944.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 to $ 876.4 million in the quarter. during the last trimester. Chief Executive Jon Feltheimer said Lionsgate has been successful in switching to alternative publishing strategies for its content.



The company bet on Starz in the last quarter, signing deals in March that will give the platform priority access to releases from Lionsgate and Summit Entertainment when their current agreements with Hulu expire at the end of 2021 and 2022, respectively. . Starz saw a 23% increase in subscribers year over year, totaling 29.5 million. We enter (fiscal year 2022) with full content pipelines and with Starz projected to achieve even better net subscriber additions nationally and internationally than in fiscal 21, Feltheimer said in the earnings report. .



As the pandemic stalled film production and releases, revenues for the Lionsgates film segment fell 34% for the year, from $ 1.67 billion to $ 1.1 billion. For the quarter, revenue fell more than 25% to $ 292 million, from $ 393 million. No one could have imagined that we would operate for most of the year in a world without theaters, Feltheimer said. We quickly switched to new distribution models for films. Television production revenues for 2021 fell from $ 1 billion in 2020 to $ 831 million year on year, a decline of nearly 17%. Its revenue fell 18% to $ 210 million in the fourth quarter, from $ 258 million the year before. Major mergers and acquisitions between tech and media companies have taken place in recent weeks, such as the combination of WarnerMedia and Discovery Inc. and Amazon.com Inc.’s acquisition of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. owned or operations.



With all of this disruption, we have an advantage in terms of no disruption here in the business and cohesion, he said. And I think that's the key thing we're going to do is just keep our heads down and just keep executing our plan. The thing we don't want to be distracted by, frankly, is this concept of scale, he added.







