CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. advertise a business

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CanWel or the Company) (TSX: CWX, CWX.NT.A) is pleased to announce that it has filed with Toronto Stock Exchange a Name Change Notice to Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. The shareholders of the company approved a special resolution to change the name at their annual and special meeting of shareholders, held on May 13, 2021. As part of the name change, the shares of the company will also begin trading under the new DBM ticker symbol on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

We are delighted to announce our name change to reflect the strategic growth and evolution of the company from its original roots to where we are today, with operations in Canada, United States and Hawaii, said Amar Doman, president of CanWel. Our new identity will better reflect our corporate structure and showcase the various market-leading brands that we represent and are involved with as we reach larger markets.

The Company’s securities are expected to begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the new name, ticker symbol, CUSIP and ISIN numbers on or around May 31, 2021.

The CUSIPs under which the Company’s securities may be referenced are summarized below:

Publish CANWEL BUILDING MATERIALS GROUP LTD. (before 05/31/2021) DOMAN BUILDING MATERIALS GROUP LTD. (after name change on 05/31/2021) Ordinary actions RAY: CA13874X2023

CUSIP: 13874X202 RAY: CA25703L1004

CUSIP: 25703L100 Senior unsecured notes 6.375% 2023 RAY: CA13874XAB97

CUSIP: 13874XAB9 RAY: CA25703LAA85

CUSIP: 25703LAA8

About CanWel

Founded in 1989, CanWel is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CWX and is the only fully integrated national distributor in Canada in the building materials and related products industry. CanWel operates: several processing and planing plants in Canada and the United States; coast-to-coast distribution centers in all major cities and strategic locations across Canada; in the United States near Portland, Oregon, San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and at 14 locations in the State of Hawaii through its 100% owned Honsador Building Products Group. CanWel distributes a wide range of construction materials, lumber, renovation and electrical products. In addition, through its CanWel Fiber division, CanWel operates a vertically integrated forest products business based in Western Canada, operating from British Columbia to Saskatchewan, also serving the US Pacific Northwest. CanWel owns approximately 117,000 acres of private woodlots, strategic licenses and tenures, log harvesting and trucking operations, several pole and pole peeling facilities, and two specialty pressure treated lumber production plants. and a specialized sawmill.

