Business
AMC Entertainment shares climb 35% to their highest closing level in 4 years
(Reuters) – Shares of AMC Entertainment soared on Thursday, posting a 35% gain in one day in a rally that burned bearish investors and sparked jubilation among online equity supporters.
The market value of the movie chains ended the session at $ 11.9 billion, with its shares closing at $ 26.52, with the highest trading volume of any stock on the U.S. stock exchanges for the day. Shares are now up 1,150% year-to-date after hitting their highest level in four years.
Market watchers attributed the moves in AMC – as well as in GameStop stocks which also rallied this week – to a range of factors, including the enthusiasm of retail investors rallying to sites such as Reddits WallStreetBets and the conduct of bearish bets against companies. actions.
I’m continually amazed at the things we see, said Michael Antonelli, market strategist at Baird, who has no opinion on AMC stock markets. We all receive education on what makes action move and that education is ongoing.
About 91 million shares, or about 20% of AMC’s float, are sold short, with bearish investors taking just under $ 2 billion in mark-to-market losses since the start of the year, according to the reports. data from S3 partners.
One hundred percent there were short sellers with less conviction that closed their short positions today, said Ihor Dusaniwsky, general manager of predictive analytics at S3.
Short squeeze took GameStop’s shares up more than 1,600% in January, though the action slashed those gains the following month. Shares of video game retailers closed 4.7% higher at $ 254.13 on Thursday.
Shares of Koss Corp, another Reddit favorite, also rose sharply on high volume, closing 10.4% higher at $ 22.82. The title rose another 2.5% after the bell.
FROM CRYPTO TO THE SAME
Investors turning to the so-called memes of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies – whose prices have fluctuated as they come under increased scrutiny from regulators – could also be behind of these moves, analysts at Vanda Research said.
The decline in Bitcoin has clearly crowded out some tourists, so some of that capital is likely reallocated into meme stocks, Vandas Eric Liu said in an email.
Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, is down about 39% from its April 14 high of $ 64,895.
Investors may also have been encouraged by AMC’s earnings report and conference call earlier this month, where he said the environment looked increasingly favorable. [nL4N2MT4VQ]
AMC’s earnings call probably also aroused some animal spirits, and we saw a dramatic upturn in the bulletin board and social media activity in the name after the call, Liu said.
AMC shares rose 52% on Thursday and broke their January 27 high, posted during the stock rally even earlier this year.
Some analysts covering the action say they are optimistic business trends will improve for AMC as consumers become more confident about returning to the movies after their COVID-19 vaccinations and heading to summer outings .
However, at least one pointed to retail investor enthusiasm as the main reason for Thursday’s gains.
It’s not driven by institutional demand … it doesn’t trade on fundamentals. It’s a meme, said Michael Pachter, analyst at Wedbush Securities, which has a price target of $ 6.50 on the stock. It’s just silly.
On WallStreetBets, some users celebrated while others worried about their recent purchases.
Bought at 9.70. Let’s go to the moon, wrote user markad007.
But another forum dweller, TalkingBackAgain, was less enthusiastic.
I bought them for $ 29.25 and they refueled immediately. I lost 10% before I could expire, the user wrote. Now I’m not sure if I’ll ever see this money or if it’s the forerunner of a $ GME style squeeze. I feel stress.
Reporting by Sinad Carew; Additional reporting by Ira Iosebashvili and Caroline Valetkevich Editing by Chris Reese, David Gregorio and Lincoln Feast.
