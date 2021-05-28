Jeffrey C. Sprecher, President and CEO of Intercontinental Exchange, to Present at Piper Sandler Global Exchange and FinTech Conference on June 10 | Business





ATLANTA & NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – May 27, 2021 – Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced that Jeffrey C. Sprecher, President and CEO, will make a presentation at the Piper Sandler Global Exchange and FinTech conference. The presentation will take place Thursday, June 10 at 10 a.m.ET. The presentation will be available live and replay via webcast and can be viewed in the investor relations and media section of the ICE website at http://ir.theice.com/. About Intercontinental Exchange Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that provide our clients with access to critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiency. We operate Trades, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our global fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide insights, analytics, and platforms that help our clients take advantage of opportunities and operate more efficiently. AT ICE Mortgage Technology, we’re transforming and digitizing the US residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement to loan registration. Together, we TRANSFORM, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunities. Trademarks of ICE and / or its subsidiaries include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE, and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and / or its affiliates can be found here. The key information documents for certain products covered by the EU Regulation on retail packaged and insurance-based investment products can be found on the relevant exchange website under the heading Information documents. keys (KIDS). Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – Statements in this press release regarding ICE’s business that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in forward-looking statements, see documents filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of ICE, including, but not limited to limited thereto, the risk factors in ICE’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on February 4, 2021. SOURCE: Intercontinental exchange ICE-CORP View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210527005175/en/ CONTACT: ICE Investor Relations Contact: Mary Caroline ONeal [email protected] +1 770 738 [email protected] ICE Media Contact: Josh king [email protected] +1 212 656 [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK GEORGIA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FINANCING OF PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SOURCE: Intercontinental exchange Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 05/27/2021 4:30 p.m. / DISC: 05/27/2021 4:32 p.m. http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210527005175/en

