Stocks Rise as Economy Shows More Signs of Improvement | Nation / World

U.S. stock indices closed largely higher on Thursday following economic reports showing layoffs are declining and the economy is growing.
The S&P 500 rose 0.1% after giving up most of a previous gain. The benchmark is on track for a gain this week of around 1.1%. It hit an all-time high on May 7, but then fell for two straight weeks.
Industrials and financials were among the biggest winners. General Electric jumped 7.1% for the S&P 500’s biggest gain, while Boeing rose 3.9% and JPMorgan Chase added 1.6%. These gains were largely tempered by the slide in tech companies. Manufacturers of health products and household items have also fallen behind in the market in general. Treasury yields and energy prices rose.
Investors were encouraged to see that weekly jobless claims fell to another pandemic low and the US economy saw solid growth in the first quarter.
We were informing investors that if we were to get disproportionate positive economic news, it really shows how far and how quickly the economy would reopen, said Greg Bassuk, Founder and CEO of AXS Investments. And we think stocks are responding positively to that today.
The S&P 500 rose 4.89 points to 4,200.88. It had risen 0.4% at the start. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 141.59 points, or 0.4% to 34,464.64. Falling tech stocks left the Nasdaq mostly flat. The index slipped 1.72 points, or less than 0.1%, to 13,736.28.
In another signal that investors were confident about the future of the economy, the Russell 2000 Small Stock Index outperformed the market in general, gaining 23.80 points, or 1.1%, at 2,273.07.
Online medical scrubs seller Figs jumped 36.5% on its stock market debut, valuing the 8-year-old company at $ 4.8 billion.
Markets have been bumpy in recent weeks as investors move past a bumper corporate earnings season and wait for further clues to economic growth and rising inflation.
Investors received a series of rather positive economic reports on Thursday. The number of Americans who applied unemployment benefits once again fell to a pandemic low of 406,000 people. A growing number of states, all controlled by Republicans, have started cutting the unemployed from the $ 300 a week unemployment benefit that was part of the latest economic stimulus package. This will likely push other Americans into the workforce.
Meanwhile, there was disappointing data on the sales of durable goods, that is, big-ticket items that are expected to last three years or more, fell 1.3% according to the Commerce Department. This figure is expected to increase, according to economists.
Investors are eagerly awaiting Friday’s inflation data. Economic growth has raised concerns about inflation, although analysts expect much of the increase to be linked to economic growth and to be digestible.
The data released Friday is the Commerce Department’s personal consumption expenditure index, more commonly known as PCE. The Federal Reserve, whose job it is to monitor and control inflation at best, tends to rely more on PCE data than on the Consumer Price Index, or CPI, better known for taking political decisions.
Bond yields have been relatively stable this week and remained so on Thursday. The 10-year US Treasury note traded at a yield of 1.60%, down from 1.57% the previous day. It has stayed within that range for the past two weeks.
