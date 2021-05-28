Hawaiian Airlines terminates Ohana by Hawaiian Passenger Service after seeing no way to sustainably operate





Posted: May 27, 2021 / 1:10 p.m. HST

/ Update: May 27, 2021 / 4:18 p.m. HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hawaiian Airlines will end its Ohana by Hawaiian passenger service between Honolulu and Molokai and Lanai. The Thursday May 27 announcement also affects the statewide ATR freight service. Get the latest Hawaii news delivered to your inbox, Click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter. Service between Honolulu and Kapalua was suspended in March 2020; the cargo service was suspended in November 2020 and passenger service stopped on January 14, 2021. The temporary suspension of passenger and cargo flights was the result of the sharp drop in travel to neighboring islands during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hawaiian decided to end its service permanently after evaluating the overall operation and its long-term viability. It’s a heartbreaking decision, especially for those of us who were involved in launching the company in 2014, said Peter Ingram, President and CEO of Hawaiian Airlines. We have carefully reviewed the service and could not identify a way to restart and run in a sustainable manner. Hawaiian said it would have incurred significant costs to restart service with its current fleet of aircraft. The first flights would have resumed at the end of the year. Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino issued the following statement: First of all I would like to thank Hawaiian Airlines for their years of service to Molokame and LanaI. Unfortunately, the financial difficulties associated with the pandemic and the difficulty in hiring essential staff led to this difficult decision. Hawaiian Airlines has been a good partner for the neighboring islands, and I would like to believe that the airline will be able to return someday in the future. Fortunately, Mokulele Airlines will continue to serve both islands; LanaI can also count on the Ferry Expeditions service. Representative Lynn DeCoite and I discussed our shared concerns regarding the loss of medical transportation to and from Honolulu for patients who require special seating or the use of boarding ramps for reasons of mobility. We understand that Mokulele is considering expanding to larger planes to compensate for the loss of lift, and we appreciate their concern for the people of Lana.me and MolokaI. We will continue to seek alternatives for those with special travel needs. Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino The ATR fleet is moved to the Americas for storage and eventual sale. Some of the ground support equipment was loaned to Mokulele Airlines, which provides service between Honolulu and Molokai and Lanai. Hawaiian launched Ohana by Hawaiian in the spring of 2014, followed by an all-cargo service in the summer of 2018.

