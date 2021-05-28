Kingswood Acquisition Corp. receives a delinquency filing notice from the New York Stock Exchange

Bloomberg

Big Oils climate change dismantling comes with superb rebuke

(Bloomberg) – Freshly hammered in the boardrooms of the world’s biggest oil companies, the climate movement has a clear message: the energy transition is underway and there is no turning back Just five years ago, environmental activists were limited to waving signs outside of annual meetings and the bizarre shareholder proposal, inevitably rejected by boards and management teams. On Wednesday, however, stock market investors ousted two directors of Exxon Mobil Corp. considered insufficiently aware of the threat of climate change, while shareholders of Chevron Corp. voted for a proposal to force the company to reduce pollution from its customers. Royal Dutch Shell Plc was ordered to cut emissions harder and faster than expected by a Dutch court, and it was a humiliating loss for Exxon, the Western world’s largest oil company, made worse by the fact that the effort was backed by an activist with just 0.02% stake. CEO and Chairman Darren Woods battled the small fund for weeks, calling its candidates unqualified and offering concessions hours before the annual meeting. The board even delayed the vote in a final attempt to garner more support, but to no avail. The climate movement is now so widespread that the world’s largest institutional investors were ready to back Engine No. 1, a group of little-known activists who created their fund just six months ago, on one of the biggest corporate titans in America. BlackRock Inc., the second largest holder of Exxon with a 6.6% stake, voted for three of the four new directors appointed by the No.1 engine, according to a ballot released Wednesday. The asset manager said he was concerned about the strategic direction of Exxons and could benefit from the addition of new directors. This is a big deal for Exxon, but it is a watershed moment for the oil industry and gas, said Fred Krupp, president of Environmental Defense. Funds. It is no longer tenable for companies like Exxon Mobil to defy calls to align their business strategies with the decarbonization of the economy A failed revolution The events of Tuesday mark a rude awakening for the powerful leaders of Big Oils, who have long walked to the beat of their own drum, without much need. to take advice from shareholders on how to run their business. For much of the decade leading up to the 2014 oil crash, energy companies were among the biggest cash cows in the stock market and the lifeblood of most major pension funds. century: the thirst for energy in developed countries was growing, and Big Oil had it. But over the past decade, the American Shale Revolution and the climate movement have disrupted this trend on the supply and demand side, respectively. For too long, Exxon – and to a large extent, its rivals – missed them both. that the supermajors were late for shale, but failed to understand what the massive new supply meant for the global crude market. From 2008 to 2014, the world went from a perceived scarcity of oil to an abundance of oil. But as old Texas fields were rekindled by fracking, Big Oil continued to pursue capital-intensive projects in the oil sands of the Arctic and Canada, which not only hurt financial returns in the long run. term, but also put Exxon and its peers The link between climate change and financial investing is undeniable, said Aeisha Mastagni, fund manager at the California State Teachers Retirement System, the second-largest pension fund in the United States and one of the first funders. Engine # 1. While the environmental activist movement has successfully targeted Big Oil and its allies, it has yet to solve the much bigger problem of tackling global crude consumption. Exxon, Chevron, Shell, BP Plc and Total SE together produce less than 15% of the world’s crude oil supply. Even if they opt out, others may step in to close the gap unless consumers are prepared to make tough choices about their lifestyle. Lightning rod Even compared to its peers, Exxon has long been a lightning rod for critics. Former CEO Lee Raymond strongly opposed the 1998 Kyoto Protocol, one of the first globally coordinated agreements to reduce carbon emissions, citing the uncertainty surrounding climate science. While the company’s position has evolved over time – it supported the 2015 Paris Agreement – under Woods, it has always clung to the belief that demand for oil and gas will persist and that Exxon would be the one providing it. the oil titans and their rivals in Europe have widened in recent years as Shell, BP and Total pledged to achieve net zero emissions targets by mid-century. In 2020, Woods dismissed those goals, some of which rely on selling assets, as a beauty pageant that wouldn’t do much to stem climate change. Later that year, internal Exxon documents leaked to Bloomberg News revealed that Woodss’s seven-year, $ 200 billion expansion plan was expected to increase annual emissions by 17% by 2025, which is equivalent to the entire production of Greece. much of its expansion plan, cutting capital spending by about a third until 2025. But by then the damage was done. Exxons’ debt rose 40% to about $ 70 billion in 2020, and it recorded its first annual loss in at least four decades, resulting in the largest depreciation in modern history. The company was also removed from the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Investor dissatisfaction The financial performance of the Exxons may have been the source of the No.1 Engines campaign, but it was the company’s environmental record that weighed heavily in the actual vote. Environmental, social and governance investments have gained increasing importance among the nation’s largest asset managers, in part due to demand from climate-conscious clients Vanguard Group, BlackRock and State Street Corp., the three Exxons’ main investors, are all members of the Net Zero Managers Initiative, which supports the goal of eliminating net greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The CEOs of BlackRock and State Street were keen to introduce themselves as catalysts for the energy transition since they themselves become targets of environmental activism. No.1, who grabbed investor dissatisfaction with yields and used it to amplify his criticism of Exxons’ reluctance to adapt. The refusal to accept that the demand for fossil fuels may decline in the decades to come has led to the inability to take even the first steps towards evolution, and to obscure rather than tackle long-term business risk , the activist said in a recent presentation. Discontent, Exxon must separate the roles of CEO and chairman and increase transparency on its future plans, according to Iancu Daramus of Legal & General Investment Management, one of the 20 largest shareholders. The company must also set ambitious emissions targets that suit an iconic company of this scale and stature, he said. Exxon has taken a series of steps, such as releasing new emissions reduction targets. emissions, the promotion of new low-carbon technology companies and the purchase of more renewable energy. power to finance its operations. But the company still seemed deaf to investor demands. When we met the company, the senior management team did most of the talking, said Mastagni of CalSTRS. They weren’t willing to listen to shareholder concerns. More stories like this are available at bloomberg.com Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted source of business news.