CDC Authorizes First Cruises From US Ports From June

Efforts to resume cruising from U.S. ports took a step forward with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issuing their first provisional letter of acceptance for a mock cruise and saying late in the day that ‘they would also allow the first fully vaccinated cruise ship to resume navigation late. June. The Royal Caribbean group has announced that two of its brands will operate the first cruises from US ports since March 2020.

Royal Caribbean’s premium cruise line Celebrity Cruises has been approved to resume paid cruises from June 26. Celebrity edge will begin the service requiring that all adult passengers be vaccinated and that children, first at 16 and from August at 12 and over, also be vaccinated. Additionally, the company will need to vaccinate the crew aboard the ship to qualify for the exemption from not performing a cruise simulation to prove its health protocols. The statement only said the ship would depart from Port Everglades, with additional details on cruises to be announced.

The company’s Royal Caribbean International brand also received provisional acceptance to make its first mock trip in June. The CDC sent a letter to Royal Caribbean on May 25 advising the line of its provisional acceptance of the request to operate a simulated cruise aboard the line’s 156,271 gross ton vessel, the Freedom of the seas between June 20 and 22, 2021. President and CEO Michael Bayley announced the news in a social media post saying, “After 15 months and so much work by so many people in very difficult. To all of our colleagues, loyal guests and supporters around the world, I am proud and happy to share some brilliant and wonderful news! Boom! The team continues and ascending! “

The line is allowed to make the trip provided it meets CDC requirements, including the vessel’s green or orange status, which means crew movements and potential exposure to COVID-19 have been limited according to CDC rules. Volunteer passengers should be notified that they are participating in a test cruise and informed of travel advisories and CDC requirements prior to travel.

The purpose of the simulated cruise is to test the ship’s health and safety protocols and to document the operations as well as any deficiencies to the CDC. The ship must carry at least 10 percent of the maximum number of passengers the line plans to carry when re-commissioned and all passengers and crew must accept COVID-19 before and after testing as well as post-tracing. cruise to make sure that not one is infected with the virus. In normal operation, the Freedom of the seas carries 3,943 passengers (double occupancy) or a total of 4,553 passengers plus 1,447 crew members.

While provisional acceptance of the request to take a mock trip is a key step for the company, the line must demonstrate to the CDC that the protocols are working, and only then will they receive a certificate of conditional veil to resume paid trips. The CDC accepted Royal Caribbean’s port agreements as required in Phase 2A of the Conditional Shipping Order, which required the line to have plans and agreements with ports to handle a potential virus outbreak on board the ship and how passengers or crew would receive medical treatment. .

Royal Caribbean International chose to operate the simulated trip instead of certifying to the CDC that 95% of passengers and 98% of crew were fully vaccinated on each cruise. Each of the Royal Caribbean International cruise ships plans to resume service from U.S. ports, including the two ships scheduled for Alaska from late July and August, must go through the same process with port agreements and Simulated cruises, unless they certify vaccinations for passengers and crew.

The ship that Royal Caribbean International chose for its first cruises, the Freedom of the seas, had received a $ 116 million modernization completed weeks before the pandemic caused the cruise to be suspended. The line added new water park and entertainment features as well as improved dining options for passengers during renovations.