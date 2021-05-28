Kingswood Acquisition Corp. receives a delinquency filing notice from the New York Stock Exchange





NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) (NYSE: KWAC.U, KWAC and KWAC WS), a special purpose acquisition company, received written notification from the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) on May 25, 2021 that, because the company has not yet filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the “Report”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), the company does not comply with the continued registration requirements under section 802.01E of the Listed Companies Handbook, which requires companies listed on the NYSE to file all periodic reports in a timely manner with the SEC. As previously noted by the company in its late filing notification on Form 12b-25, filed with the SEC on May 14, 2021, the company has not been able to file the report within the prescribed time frame because the company needs more time to prepare and review its financial statements to ensure adequate disclosure of the financial information to be included in the report . This NYSE notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s securities on the NYSE. The Company has until November 24, 2021 to become compliant. The company expects to file the report no later than June 12, 2021. ABOUT KINGSWOOD ACQUISITION CORP. Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) is a blank check company, also commonly known as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, created for the purpose of carrying out a merger, an exchange of shares, an acquisition of assets, a share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to identify a target company in the financial services industry with a focus on providing differentiated financial services in the areas of wealth management, financial advisory and investment management to the community of affluent and private mass investors. The company is led by Gary Wilder, CEO of Kingswood Group (AIM: KWG) and Executive Chairman of Kingswood US, who is Executive Chairman and Director, and Michael nessim, Chairman of Kingswood US and CEO of Benchmark Investments, who serves as CEO and Director. The board of directors of the company includes Larry roth, Managing Partner of RLR Strategic Partners LLC, a consulting firm to management teams, boards of directors and advisory boards of wealth management companies and former CEO of Cetera Financial Group. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements”, including with respect to the report. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set out in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and filed for IPO prospectus. with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC website, www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this posting, except as required by law. Media contacts: Michael dugan / Andrew Wang

Haven Tower Group

424.317.4852 or 424.317.4859

[email protected]or [email protected] SOURCE Kingswood Acquisition Corp.

