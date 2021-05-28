BHP in talks with Nutrien over giant potash mine





LONDON: BHP Group is in talks with Nutrien Ltd over a potential partnership in its massive Canadian potash business as the world’s largest mining company nears a final decision on the project. The two companies are discussing several options, including Nutrien becoming the operator and selling the potash through its existing channels, or the Canadian company taking a stake in the Jansen mine, according to people familiar with the matter. There is no guarantee that the talks will reach a deal, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the talks are private. BHP has struggled with the Jansen Project for years. Although it has already spent around $ 4.5 billion (RM18.64 billion) and dug two 1,000-meter-deep wells, the company has yet to approve its construction and has come up against the opposition from shareholders, including Elliott Investment Management. Still, BHPs’ board is expected to make a final decision in the coming months. The miner has repeatedly stated that he is willing to involve a partner in the project, especially a partner with expertise in the fertilizer or potash market. Although this is a product it does not currently mine, BHP sees potash as a potential cornerstone of its future business. Spokesmen for BHP and Nutrien declined to comment. Shares of Nutrien in Toronto rose 1.5% to C $ 73.90 (US $ 61 or RM 252.66) on Wednesday, after hitting a one-week high of C $ 74.57. We continue to love potash. We believe the long-term supply and demand fundamentals for potash are attractive, BHP chief executive Mike Henry said at a conference last week when asked about the project. We have always said that we are open to partnership, but the project does not need a partner to move forward. If an agreement were reached with BHP, it would mark a clear turnaround in the attitude of Nutriens. The company has openly criticized the project for years, saying its development would flood the market with unnecessary potash. Still, Nutriens’ tone has changed since Mayo Schmidt replaced Chuck Magro as CEO earlier this year. The company formed in 2018 as a result of the merger of two large Canadian agricultural companies, Potash Corp of Saskatchewan and Agrium Inc said this month that the market could face the tons of Jansen if it is mined in a disciplined manner. BHP, which attempted to buy Potash Corp in 2010, is expected to decide over the next few months whether or not to approve an additional $ 5.7 billion (RM 23.61 billion) to put Jansen into production. Responding to the report that BHP is in talks with Nutrien, BMO Capital Markets analyst Joel Jackson said in a note that a larger joint venture between the two potash companies would be positive. Given Nutriens’ low potash utilization rates, however, it doesn’t make sense for this company to buy more capacity. If media reports are confirmed, we believe that BHP’s willingness to explore partnering options with an established producer such as Nutrien indicates that BHP is working to limit potential market disruptions that could be caused by Jansen, which we see it as a gradual improvement in potash over the longer term. market outlook, RBC Capital Markets analyst Andrew Wong said in a note. Bloomberg







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos