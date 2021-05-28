Business owners and residents weigh in on Pennsylvanias mask mandate lifted by June 28

June 28 is a big day for Pennsylvanians. In most situations, you no longer need to wear a face mask, whether or not you are vaccinated.

Not wearing a face mask gives many business owners a fresh start, hoping that once the mask mandate is lifted, more people will come out more and enjoy life as it was before it started. of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After more than a year of wearing face masks, state officials say it’s time for the mask to go.

Pennsylvania Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam announced that you no longer need to wear a face mask starting June 28 or when 70% of adults get their second dose of the vaccine.

It comes a day after the state announced that 70% of Pennsylvanians had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Since having my vaccine, I’m not so worried about it and it’s great that the mask mandate has been lifted.” said Aaron Cooper, a resident of the Northeast.

John Machuga, owner of Pub 20, says once the masks are gone people will come out more.

“There is a pent-up demand right now for people to go out and socialize like they used to. After the mask’s term is over, I think the fear will go away as well, and people will feel a lot more comfortable coming out of it. Machuga said.

One of the things you can hope for is sitting in a hair salon and doing your hair without having to wear a face mask.

“The face masks obviously go around the ears, which is exactly where all of our stylists need to be. This has been a very delicate and time-consuming pandemic for us, so not having to wear this face mask is going to bring so much freedom to customers and our staff. said Jim Farrell, director of operations at Panache Salon and Spa.

The Erie Zoo is excited about the lifting of the face masks for the guests, but their staff will always be wearing the face masks.

“Our staff will still have to wear masks for the foreseeable future, but customers can make that decision themselves.” said Scott Mitchell, president and CEO of the Erie Zoo.

Business owners we spoke to told us that while people have a choice to wear masks on June 28, staff will continue to wear face masks.

The next eagerly awaited activity will be at the Erie Zoo on Remembrance Day. Mitchell says more exhibits will open due to the lifting of capacity restrictions and that you don’t have to book tickets before entering the zoo.

Watch below for the full replay of the announcement by Acting Department of Health Secretary Alison Beam