Here’s why AMC Stock soared today





What happened Actions ofAMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) soared on Thursday, as traders on Reddit, Twitter (NYSE: TWTR), and other social media sites have encouraged people to buy the popular memes stock. At the close of the session, AMC’s share price was up more than 35% after rising 52% earlier today. So what AMC is one of the most talked about stocks in the 10 million-member Reddit group, WallStreetBets. In recent days, traders on Reddit have stepped up their promotion of AMC stocks. Hashtags like #AMCSTRONG, #AMCSqueeze, and even # AMC500k are all the rage on Twitter. This social media buzz helped fuel a sharp rise in AMC’s share price. As the price sharply increased, more and more people piled up. Individual investors sunk more than $ 22 million in AMC stock on Tuesday alone, according to The Wall Street Journal. And Thursday, AMC was the most traded stock on the New York Stock Exchange. Now what Many AMC bulls hope to ignite a short squeeze. By coordinating their buying and raising the share price, they hope to force short sellers out of their positions. To do this, short sellers must buy back the stocks they have sold short – a dynamic that can accelerate a violent upward movement in the price of a stock that is heavily shorted. Short sellers who bet against AMC have already suffered hundreds of millions of dollars in losses this week, according to Bloomberg. And with around 20% of AMC’s float still sold short, there is a possibility that that number will increase much more if the short-term squeeze continues. However, here are a few things investors may want to consider. The # AMC500k hashtag on Twitter is used to promote the idea that AMC’s stock price could climb to $ 500,000 per share, from $ 26.52 today. If that happened, with over 490 million shares outstanding, AMC’s market cap would be around $ 245. trillion. That might be a bit on the high side for a struggling movie theater chain, especially since the total market capitalization of all US public companies is around $ 50 trillion.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos