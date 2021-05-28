More unemployed people receiving assistance than in the past even as the thresholds loom

Many more Americans are receiving unemployment benefits than the last time the unemployment rate was currently 6.1%, thanks to a major expansion of the federal safety net that has provided help to millions of jobless people.

Still, many business and Republican officials say all that unemployment aid has contributed to worker shortages in certain industries, which is why most GOP-led states are moving to cut federal support.

About 15.8 million people received unemployment assistance under one of several benefit programs during the week of May 8, the latest period for which data is available, according to a report from the Ministry of Labor. Thursday. That’s almost eight times as many people as those receiving unemployment benefits in August 2014, when the unemployment rate was where it is now and roughly the same proportion of adults were employed.

The main reason for the expansion is that the government created two emergency programs in the pandemic relief act last spring. About three-quarters of all unemployed beneficiaries – nearly 12 million people – receive assistance under one of these federal programs. One of them provides payments to the self-employed and small-scale workers, who had never been entitled to unemployment assistance before. The other program benefits people who have been unemployed for more than six months. Both are scheduled to end on September 6.

Yet 20 states announced this month that they would stop emergency aid early, starting June 12, according to an Associated Press analysis, including Texas, Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina. . As a result, around 2.5 million people will lose all their unemployment benefits at the beginning of July. These states are also ending an additional weekly federal payment of $ 300 to the unemployed.

Four other states, including Florida and Arizona, are ending the payment of just $ 300.

Collectively, these aid thresholds coincide with a steady decline in the number of people claiming unemployment benefits. The government on Thursday reported the fourth consecutive weekly decline, to 404,000, the lowest level since the outbreak of the pandemic in March of last year.

The decision by some states to end aid quickly highlights the key role benefit payments have played since the onset of COVID-19. Today, more people – and a higher proportion of the unemployed – receive unemployment assistance than in any past recovery, according to data dating back to the late 1960s. This expansion of assistance, economists say , has captured millions of people who in previous recessions fell through the cracks.

Arindrajit Dube, professor of economics at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, suggested that the improved aid was a key reason – with three rounds of stimulus checks for most individuals – why Americans’ incomes , taken as a whole, actually increased during the recession despite the loss of millions of jobs.

“It’s a success,” said Dube, “and I think it’s something that we should take and recognize as a good thing.”

Another reason that incomes rose is that so many people who lost their jobs were paid relatively little, while higher-paid professionals who worked mostly from home generally kept their jobs. In fact, total wages and salaries have already rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, even though the economy has 8.2 million fewer jobs.

In the fall of 2014, when the labor market was in a similar shape, only a quarter of the unemployed were receiving assistance. By then, the emergency programs that provided post-Great Recession benefits for as long as 99 weeks had ended. And as the economy slowly improved, many states took steps to limit the availability of unemployment benefits, such as reducing the duration of aid.

Today, more and more Americans are receiving unemployment benefits that are officially counted as unemployed, although this reflects the oddities of the data. The government says 9.8 million people are unemployed. But that does not include the several million people who lost their jobs in the pandemic and stopped looking for work; they are not considered unemployed.

As the economy improves, analysts say the high proportion of people receiving benefits, along with the additional payment of $ 300 per week, may be contributing to labor shortages. But unemployment assistance can also give people time to find work that matches their education and experience, which is good for the economy.

“You don’t want someone to take the very first job that comes along,” said Jason Furman, a Harvard economist who was an adviser to President Barack Obama. “You want them to take a job that suits them … But you don’t want them to turn down multiple jobs either.”

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program, which mainly covers the self-employed and construction workers, has also enabled parents who have been forced to leave and care for children in online schools to receive support. unemployment assistance. It basically acted as a paid vacation program, Furman said, which the United States does not otherwise require of employers, while European countries do.

This program has also benefited many other Americans who previously fell through the cracks, including people who did not work enough hours to meet state requirements to qualify for unemployment benefits.

Dube said his research found little evidence that the extra $ 300 prevented people from taking jobs. In low-income states where the extra cash is a bigger boost, hiring has rebounded at the same rate as in other states, he said.

But a separate study by economists at the San Francisco Federal Reserve found that the extra $ 300 a week had a modest effect, reducing the rate at which unemployed people find jobs by about 3.5 percentage points. .

Companies in the restaurant, hospitality, manufacturing and construction sectors said they had difficulty finding workers. States began announcing cuts to additional benefits after the April jobs report showed a marked slowdown in hiring, compared to March, despite a record level of job openings.

Many unemployed people remain reluctant to take jobs in restaurants, hotels and other service industries for fear of contracting COVID-19. And some women cannot return to work without adequate child care, although this is now having a relatively small impact, according to a recent study by Furman and economist Melissa Kearney.