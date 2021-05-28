New York Stock Exchange president wants to stay in New York





New York Stock Exchange Chairman Stacey Cunningham has joined FOX Business's "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" and said that while the NYSE "definitely" wants to stay in New York, moving to another location is not out of the question. question. WILL THE NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE LEAVE THE BIG APPLE? STACEY CUNNINGHAM: Some of the policies you referred to that I opposed are things like a transaction tax. We need to understand who ultimately pays for this in the end. And these are the investors we're trying to protect, these end investors. … We would do what our customers ask us to do [regarding leaving New York]. So this is not a tax that the New York Stock Exchange would end up paying. Like I said, it's a tax for the end investors. If our customers, on behalf of their customers, say that we need to move to provide a better experience for their customers, we would definitely consider doing so. Not because we want to, but because political decisions have consequences. So we're constantly looking for other states that might have more tax-friendly locations for backup facilities and the like. We would love to stay in New York. I definitely want to keep the New York Stock Exchange in New York. This is our goal. … The investment certainly runs the risk of moving. And we've seen if you look at the top 10 IPOs over the past three years, only two of them have happened in the United States. We must not take our position as the world's major financial markets for granted. Because there is a risk that investors will have access to opportunities. If those opportunities are outside the United States, those dollars will find their way there. We have seen time and again that financial transaction taxes do not work and that investors find their way around them by opting for less transparent over-the-counter products; by moving geographically to other places. These are the kinds of consequences that we have to recognize as real if we make decisions about policies like this.

