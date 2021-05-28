Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumps, JD Logistics takes off for Hong Kong debut





SINGAPORE Asia-Pacific stocks rose in trading on Friday as investors reacted to JD Logistics’ market debut in Hong Kong. JD Logistics shares opened at HK $ 46.05 before climbing more than 18% from their issue price at one point. Shares of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com, however, fell 0.14%. Hong Kong’s larger Hang Seng Index gained 0.63%. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index jumped 2.12% while the Topix index rose 1.87%. The South Korean Kospi edged up 0.91%. Mainland Chinese markets saw more moderate movements, with the Shanghai composite stagnant while the Shenzhen composite rose 0.136%. Elsewhere in Australia, the S & P / ASX 200 index rose 1.18%. The largest MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside of Japan rose 0.75%. Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 141.59 points to close at 34,464.64. The S&P 500 edged up 0.12% to 4,200.88 while the Nasdaq Composite ended the US trading day at 13,736.28. The Wall Street moves came following the release of stronger-than-expected US labor market data. Initial jobless claims fell to 406,000, the Labor Ministry reported Thursday. This was well below the 425,000 initial jobless claims expected by economists surveyed by Dow Jones. Currencies and oil the The US dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 90.058 above the below 90 levels seen earlier in the week. The Japanese yen traded at 109.83 per dollar, after weakening sharply yesterday from levels below 109.2 against the greenback. The Australian dollar changed hands at $ 0.7745, still lower than the above $ 0.777 levels seen earlier this week. Oil prices were higher on the morning of Asian trading hours, with international benchmark Brent futures rising 0.49% to $ 69.80 a barrel. US crude futures were up 0.51% to $ 67.19 per barrel.

