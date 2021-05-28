Arks Wood says Bitcoin cannot be stopped, refutes ESG fears





Follow us @crypto for our full coverage. Star investor Cathie Wood has a message of comfort to Bitcoin investors amid the din of increasingly harsh regulatory rhetoric: The authorities will not be able to make the biggest cryptocurrency disappear. Bitter talks against digital tokens from China and calls for further scrutiny in Europe and the United States have contributed to a Bitcoin collapse, but Wood said virtual currency was “already on its way and that” it would be impossible to close it ”. Photographer: Daniel Acker / Bloomberg Regulators “will be a little friendlier over time” to cryptocurrencies for fear of missing out on the innovation provided by the industry, Wood said at the Consensus 2021 conference hosted by CoinDesk. Read more: Cathie Wood’s bad spring is a hit when the future is so bright The most publicized recent flank has come from China. A push to curb cryptocurrency mining has been sparked in part by concern over an increase in illicit coal mining to provide the energy needed for the server farms behind Bitcoin. Billionaire Elon Musk also highlighted the environmental risks of suspending Bitcoin payments at Tesla Inc. Wood, founder of Ark Investment Management LLC, said the focus on green factors has likely led to a pause in institutional Bitcoin buying. She once said she expects token to increase in the longer term. Bitcoin’s questionable environmental profile has eroded the argument that the token is set to attract more mainstream investment, whether as an online store of similar value to digital bullion or for more speculative purposes. Musk supported an effort to shed light on the energy use of North American miners, including the intended use of renewables. But it will take years for many of the bigger miners to recalibrate where they get their power. “Half the solution is understanding the problem,” said Wood. “This audit of what miners, certainly in North America, are prepared to do in terms of the share of their electricity consumption generated by renewable energies will highlight this subject and will encourage an acceleration of the adoption of energies. renewable beyond which otherwise would have taken the place. Ark Investment Management released a report last month indicating that cryptocurrency mining can boost investment in solar energy and make more renewable energy available to the grid. Capital gains tax Regarding the outlook for the stock market, Wood said concerns about rising U.S. capital gains taxes had hurt “stocks with high volatility and multiples,” but added that those fears have eased in the face. to the increased risk of blocking in Washington. Ark funds have been going through a rough patch lately, as a wave of sales swept past market darlings into the tech sector amid a shift to lower valued segments of the stock market. The flagship of the company Ark Innovation ETF has fallen around 28% from its February high. Bitcoin was trading around the $ 38,000 level at 12:41 p.m. in Tokyo, down about 40% from a record high in mid-April. (Updates with more of Wood’s eighth paragraph.) Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos