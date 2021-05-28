Nikkei leads Asian stocks higher; JD Logistics makes its debut

Asian shares of BANGKOK (AP) rose on Friday, fueled by encouraging signs that the US economic recovery from the pandemic is gaining momentum.

President Joe Bidens’ proposal for a $ 6 trillion budget has spurred the purchase of stocks that could benefit from significant government spending.

The Tokyos Nikkei 225 index climbed 2.2% and the other regional benchmarks were all higher.

Shares in the logistics arm of Chinese online retail giant JD.com Inc. rose 14% on their first day of trading in Hong Kong after JD Logistics raised HK $ 24 billion ( $ 3.1 billion) by selling part of the unit to outside investors.

It’s the latest tech company to be listed in the semi-autonomous Chinese city as Beijing watches the industry. Its IPO was the second-largest in the market this year after short video company Kuaishou raised $ 5.3 billion.

The markets were carried by mostly positive reports on Thursday. The number of Americans who have applied for unemployment benefits has once again fallen to a pandemic low of 406,000.

Workers are returning to the workforce as states, all controlled by Republicans, cut unemployment benefits by $ 300 a week that were part of the latest economic recovery program.

Although the Commerce Department reported that sales of durable goods fell 1.3%, it also released updated data showing that the US economy grew at an annual rate of 6.4% in the first quarter as more and more people were getting vaccinated, allowing the economy to return to normal. activity.

The positive opening follows optimism around US economic data boosting the recovery theme and could potentially spur some catch-up growth in Asian indices as they are lagging behind, said Jun Rong Yeap of ‘IG in a comment.

Tokyo NIK,

+ 2.10%

added 2.1%, while the Hang Seng HSI,

-0.01%

in Hong Kong grew 0.6%. In Seoul, the Kospi 180721,

+ 0.73%

jumped 0.9%. The Shanghai SHCOMP Composite Index,

-0.38%

was up 0.1% and Sydneys S & P / ASX 200 XJO,

+ 1.19%

added 1.2% /

Thursday, the S&P 500 SPX,

+ 0.12%

rose 0.1% to 4,200.88. He was on track for a gain this week of around 1%. It hit an all-time high on May 7, but then fell for two straight weeks.

Industrials and financials were among the biggest winners. General Electric GE,

+ 7.09%

jumped 7.1% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500, while Boeing was up 3.9% and JPMorgan Chase JPM,

+ 1.56%

added 1.6%. These gains were largely tempered by the slide in tech companies. Manufacturers of health products and household items have also fallen behind in the market in general. Treasury yields and energy prices rose.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,

+ 0.41%

gained 0.4% to 34,464.64. The decline in technology stocks left the Nasdaq COMP,

-0.01%

mostly flat. It slipped less than 0.1% to 13,736.28.

In another signal that investors were confident about the future of the economy, the Russell 2000 RUT Index,

+ 1.06%

smaller stocks outperformed the market as a whole, rising 1.1% to 2,273.07.

Figs FIGS online medical scrubs seller,

+ 36.45%

jumped 36.5% on its stock market debut, valuing the 8-year-old company at $ 4.8 billion.

As they keep tabs on inflation, investors anxiously await the Commerce Department’s personal consumption expenditure index, more commonly known as PCE, on Friday. The Federal Reserve, whose job it is to monitor and control inflation to the extent possible, relies more on PCE data than the better-known Consumer Price Index, or CPI, to make decisions policies.

Analysts said they believed the price increases were mainly due to the rebound in the crisis caused by the pandemic. If they persist, the concern is that the Fed will tighten policy and raise interest rates to try to cool it down.

Bond yields rose this week. The 10-year US Treasury TMUBMUSD10Y,

1.623%

the note traded at a yield of 1.62% on Friday, down from 1.57% on Wednesday. But it has stayed around that level for the past two weeks.

In other transactions, the US benchmark CL.1 crude oil,

+ 0.12%

gained 33 cents to $ 67.18 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It picked up 64 cents to $ 66.85 on Thursday. Brent BRN00 crude,

+ 0.01% ,

the international price standard, rose 28 cents to $ 69.48 a barrel.