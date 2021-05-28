Can the sharp increase in the values ​​of minced meat imported into the United States last?

There has been a sharp increase in the value of ground beef exports to the United States and other key markets over the past month – and not all of this was driven by Argentinas’ recent withdrawal. of the beef export trade.

As the Beef Centrals homepage dashboard chart shows (see image at left), 90CL ground beef prices in the US last week were quoted in Australian dollars at 763.2c / kg. (US CIF landed), up nearly 66c / kg from the previous four weeks, and continuing a spectacular increase of around 150c / kg since the start of the year.

The current numbers are easily the highest seen for Australian ground beef since the extreme, but fairly short, peak in demand in the United States around May of last year, caused by massive shutdowns of beef processing plants. in the United States due to COVID-related illness among workers. At one point, about 40% of US meat processing capacity was cut, either through plant closures or strict operating restrictions.

An Australian meat trader told Beef Central yesterday that there were significant differences between the big beef manufacturing price movements seen this month, compared to the same time last year.

Over the past year, the very sharp price increases seen for adornments have taken place in US domestic supplies (prompted by the shutdown of meat factories in the US), leading to a drag in prices for Australian imports. , did he declare.

Australian import prices rose sharply last year, but never reached the true extremes seen in US domestic supplies, at 300 US cents / lb higher, he said.

But this year the trend is that the prices are different due to the imported supply and not the US domestic market. On current trends, it looks like the imported 90s are heading towards US300c / lb.

Yesterday, in terms of US currencies, quotes on imported 7-45 days, off-dock, were around 279c / lb FOB, compared to 258c / lb a month ago and 234c at the bottom of the cycle in early March. At the height of the market surge last year, prices hit 261.8c US / lb. Yesterday’s 95CL bull meat price was 299c / lb now dangerously close to crossing the 300c mark.

They were already ahead of last year’s prices, in US dollars – but remember, this time a year ago the A dollar was only worth around 65c US, up from 77c US this week, the export trader.

The all-time high for lean-made Australian beef prices came in late 2019, when China went mad buying anything it could find, under the impact of African swine fever on protein supply. This saw the Australian imported 90s market hit 314c / lb, based on the Yellow Sheet records.

The export trade contact said that unlike last year’s price spikes, and at the end of 2019 – which were both dramatic and sudden, the rise in prices for beef from The export observed this year had been reasonably stable and constant.

Granted, Argentina’s recent month-long export pullback helped, but the current price spike started weeks before that, towards the end of April, and in fact increased steadily since the start of the year, has he declared.

Customer reaction to downward Australian price movements has been mixed, with some saying they cannot buy at current rates.

They aren’t committing at the moment, and that’s part of the problem, the trader said. They miss this week by staying on the sidelines, and then asking prices look even higher next week, he said.

But some really big American toppings have been active over the past week or so, and there are still users who need frozen imports in their mix. Many factories in the US are just not set up to make frozen box cuts.

Yes, some end users will use as many American domestic fresh toppings as possible, as 90s US domestic fresh produce is still 10-20c / lb less than the imported equivalent in price (this week around US $ 260c / lb) , but many still need this frozen product. imported into the pattie making process, he said.

Prices for imported trimmings have been above the U.S. equivalent all this year and late last year, since Australian supply began to tighten as the number of slaughters dwindled.

Demand remains high as COVID recovery in US accelerates

Despite current price levels, demand for beef remains very strong in the US market, especially as the Northern Hemisphere summer barbecue season approaches.

The United States is recovering from COVID. Some 132 million Americans are now fully vaccinated, and nearly 50% of them have received a blow, so the food service is getting back on its feet after last year’s huge collapse, the business contact said yesterday. at Beef Central.

This current increase in beef manufacturing prices is therefore due to both growing demand not only in the United States, but also in North Asia, as well as supply constraints.

He said all protein, not just beef, is currently in high demand in the United States, as consumers risked eating again.

If I were a gambler, I would say there are even more price advantages for Australian beef imported into the United States in the weeks and months to come, the trader said.

New Zealand cow slaughter (very seasonal) is about to run out of steam every week, and other customers, like Japan, are also very strong in the 90s now. It’s not just an American game, with some reports suggesting that 270c US / lb CIF for 85 is sold in Japan this week outside of Australia, practically in line with what the 90s are worth in the United States. Other smaller markets, such as Indonesia, are also returning to the market.

When the story of the suspension of beef exports to Argentina erupted last week, all licensed Australian beef factories in China apparently received calls from Chinese contacts, but apparently few cases were written, based on current asking prices.

Current trends in export meat prices are also helping to drive up cow prices, with all-time highs for heavy slaughter cows in direct consignment seen on processing networks in southern Nova Scotia. -South Wales and South Australia over the past two weeks, at 585c / kg and 595c / kg respectively.

Steak cuts at record highs

Steiner Consultings’ most recent US Imported Beef Market Weekly Report suggests that wholesale beef prices in the US have continued to climb over the past three weeks, with demand from the Memorial Day holidays and the reopening of the restaurant industry having created a significant beef effect along the supply chain.

Packers continue to be hot sellers on a number of key items, with prices for some cuts of steak now at record highs, Steiner reported.

Cash supply is extremely tight and small buyers who typically rely on the cash market find it difficult to source products.

The limited supply of imported beef and the seasonal improvement in demand had pushed up lean beef prices. On the other hand, the heavy weight of the carcasses and the lack of lean beef (for mixing) had caused the domestic prices of fatty beef trimmings to collapse in the United States.

Drought conditions and poor pastures have forced the liquidation of some cattle herds in the United States, leading to higher beef prices in the longer term.

Market fundamentals and market inefficiencies have contributed to the recent surge in beef price inflation, Steiner said.

The slaughter of cattle in the United States is not that far from where it was in 2019, with higher weeks than the same week last year.

The weight of fed cattle was up to 5% higher than at the same time in 2019, so the overall beef supply is higher than what we saw at the time. However, beef exports are also much stronger than they were back then. Argentina’s announcement to suspend beef exports for 30 days surprised many, but it was already something the market was already fearful of.

Chinese buyers, who see Argentina as their second-largest supplier, have suddenly been very active, with more than 9,000 tonnes of goods booked for the week ending May 13.

U.S. sales to China have accelerated over the past 12 months, and if Argentina decides to cut back its export program, Chinese buyers could become even more active in the U.S. market, Steiner suggested.

Boost effect

We believe that another reason for the sharp rise in the value of a number of meat protein items is the bull whip effect, Steiner said.

Familiar to supply chain analysts, the bull whip effect refers to the tendency of long supply chains to amplify the impact of actual changes in consumer demand. This can happen in a positive or negative direction as supply chain participants react to anticipated changes by increasing or decreasing inventory levels along the chain.

Imagine all the players involved in servicing a retail or catering operation: manufacturers, processors, distributors, redistributors and traders. The cumulative effect of all their efforts to manage the expected increases / decreases in consumer demand outcomes will amplify the level of demand at the packer level, Steiner said.

Growing pressures on COVID last winter caused supply chain participants to stay very skinny until January, which was apparent in freezer stocks reported by the USDA.

Suddenly, all of these participants are now looking not only to make up for the shortfall, but also to build up additional safety stock, Steiner said.

For suppliers of imported beef, this should be a very important consideration as they look beyond the next month or two and anticipate sales in the fall and winter. While we believe that demand has indeed improved, it is important not to confuse the bullwhip effect with actual consumer demand.