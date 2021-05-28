BOJ considers extension of pandemic assistance program as COVID brakes persist





TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s planned extension of emergency measures to tackle COVID-19 increases the chances that the central bank will extend relief measures to businesses to cushion the economic blow from the health crisis. FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask walks past the Bank of Japan headquarters amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan May 22, 2020 REUTERS / Kim Kyung-Hoon Bank of Japan officials, including Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, have repeatedly said they will extend the relief program if necessary to support a fragile recovery as the country grapples with a resurgence in infections. The program will expire in September. The BOJ could decide on an extension as soon as its tariff review in June, said two sources close to its thinking, as the government seeks to extend anti-virus limits by three weeks. Corporate financing conditions may have eased somewhat, but the outlook is uncertain, one of the sources said. Both sources spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter. The government is seeking to extend the current state of emergency restrictions until June 20, a cabinet minister said on Friday, clouding the country’s economic recovery prospects. Last year, the BOJ ramped up asset purchases and put in place a loan program aimed at channeling money to cash-strapped small businesses to cushion the blow from the health crisis. He’s already pushed the deadline once. Ideally, the BOJ would spend more time examining whether adjustments are needed to expand milestones in response to changes in how the pandemic affects corporate finance, said Mari Iwashita, chief market economist at Daiwa Securities. But if the BOJ is to act quickly to show it is working hand-in-hand with the government to tackle the pandemic, it will likely extend the steps in June, she said. The central bank usually extends the deadline for these programs by six months. Analysts believe an expansion is a done deal, as a slow rollout of vaccination and a resurgence of infections weighs on the already weak economy. The BOJ then meets for a price review on June 17 and 18. Waiting for the next meeting, July 15-16, would allow the BOJ to review the results of its closely watched tankan investigation scheduled for July 1. The central bank still describes corporate financing conditions as tough. But officials recently reported a divergence between manufacturers enjoying strong overseas demand and retailers continuing to suffer from the brakes on domestic activity. Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Sam Holmes and Kim Coghill

