Sarah Smith is Editor-in-Chief of Today’s Market with InvestorPlace.com.
Business
What did the stock market do today? 3 great stories to catch up on.
Today investor interest has been focused on the ongoing meme stocks mania and a huge cryptocurrency bet from Carl Icahn. Tonight everyone will be tuned in to watch the Friends waking up episode. But what else do you need to know besides r / WallStreetBets and pop culture nostalgia? And what did the stock market do today? Dive with InvestorPlace.
To get started, here’s an overview of the main clues:
- the S&P 500 closed up 0.12%
- the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.41%
- the Nasdaq Composite closed down 0.01%
So what did the stock market do today? Here are some of the main stories.
What did the stock market do today? Chase Memes.
The rally in meme stocks continued in a big way on Thursday, sending AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) to a market capitalization close to $ 12 billion. Gains of around 40% that day made some Redditors question whether AMC stock could reach the moon.
Joining AMC in its meteoric quest today were household names like GameStop (NYSE:GME), Blackberry (NYSE:BB), Rocket companies (NYSE:RKT) and Clover health (NASDAQ:CLOV). Retail investors have hung on to these companies in 2021 hoping for a short squeeze, and so far have been lucky. Tuesday’s trading alone cost short sellers over $ 700 million.
The story with these names also feels similar. Investors are watching leading figures like Ryan Cohen continue to spur a speculative frenzy, such as through unsafe GIFs for the job. A relatively high short interest continues to come into play, as does the dedication of r / WallStreetBets. The company’s updates in line with turnaround hopes have also been promising.
However, investors should pay attention to the impact of this short-term rally and its ripple effects on the market. By exiting the stocks meme, it seems investors are targeting all the names that have faced the wrath of short sellers. For example, a Chinese cryptocurrency mining company SOS (NYSE:SOS) saw a huge boost this morning. Supporters on dedicated subreddits rallied Hindenburg Research, which targeted the company in a brief February report. Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA), another target for short sellers, posted strong gains over the day.
Another notable winner today was Beyond meat (NASDAQ:BYND). The plant-based meat company was actually first targeted by TV analyst Jim Cramer, who said BYND stock would be his choice for the retail rally. Cramer cited both its high short-term interest rate and its need for additional capital. Just like clockwork, r / WallStreetBets clung to the idea. BYND stock closed up 12% on Thursday.
Wall Street rubs
Healthcare – and healthcare professionals – moved to the fore during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Now, an emerging company serving these professionals seeks to take advantage of New York Stock Exchange. So far it has achieved these goals. On its first day of trading, Figs (NYSE:Figs) gained nearly 40%, standing above its IPO range.
So what exactly are figs? For those who are not familiar, the online retailer is best known for producing scrubs that healthcare workers want to carry. Unlike the boxy uniforms of yore, Figs makes exfoliating pants that look more like joggers and sleeveless tops. It also manufactures underwear, jackets, face masks and face shields.
Above all, the fashionable business is also growing. Revenue more than doubled to $ 263 million in 2020. Profits went from $ 112,000 in 2019 to $ 49.7 million last year.
But perhaps most interesting for investors is how Figs successfully completed its timely IPO. The healthcare company in fact became the first to offer its IPO on the Robin Hood app. According to officials, it was a way of giving healthcare workers a chance to own a part of the business. While attracting the customers it serves, it’s also a testament to the growing power of retail investors at a time when the Reddit crowd is picking up steam.
So what’s the bottom line? Figs seems to have picked the perfect time and route to go public and is already impressing investors. This means that the FIGS stock is definitely a name to keep an eye on the future.
You can read more about the IPO of FIGS shares here.
If this sounds like a scam and smells like a scam …
Then like InvestorPlace Associate News Editor Brenden Rearick writes, It’s probably a scam.
Over the past few months, investors have piled on altcoins. Some, like Cardano (CCC:ADA-USD), Polygon (CCC:MATIC-USD) and Computer Internet (CCC:ICP-USD) promise to disrupt our existing financial systems in significant ways. They have robust use cases, and they improve on the market leader Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD).
Others simply focus on the community. They promise massive payoffs, but only offer the perks of dedicated owners who want memes and moonshots. Not all of these altcoins are scams, but they provide fertile ground for bad players looking to take advantage of trusted investors.
Take for example Elon Musk’s impersonators. As Rearick pointed out, just since October 2020, social media accounts masquerading as the Lord of the Musk meme have run away with a cumulative $ 2 million from their victims. All it takes is a duplicate profile photo and a compelling handle – most are new accounts with few followers.
So what can you do to protect yourself on your way to the moon? For Rearick, avoiding cryptocurrency scams means being diligent and doing your own research. He recommends everything from thoroughly reading a white paper on crypto to investigating social media users before clicking on their links or taking their advice. It might sound silly, but it could mean the difference between real gain and loss of your savings.
You can read more about how to avoid cryptocurrency scams here..
As of the publication date, Sarah Smith does not hold (neither directly nor indirectly) any position in any of the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, subject to the publication guidelines of InvestorPlace.com.
