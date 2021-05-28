Miner Fortescue again raises cost estimate and delays start of Iron Bridge project





MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Australia Fortescue Metals Group on Friday raised the cost estimate for its Iron Bridge magnetite project for the second time this year, citing the impact of inflation on spending and labor constraints work to postpone the first production. The company has set a new production start date for December 2022 as the centerpiece of its plan to increase margins by meeting China’s demand for high-grade ore, a timeline six months later than its estimate. from February. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Australia’s Fortescue Metals Group (FMG) can be seen on a bulk carrier as it is loaded with iron ore in the coastal town of Port Hedland, Western Australia, November 29, 2018. REUTERS / Melanie Burton The world’s fourth-largest iron ore miner said it now expects the project, a joint venture with Chinas Formosa Steel and Baosteel Resources, to cost between $ 3.3 billion and $ 3.5 billion, against $ 3 billion estimated three months ago. According to RBC analyst Kaan Peker, the rise in costs was a touch below what some analysts had modeled, said RBC analyst Kaan Peker, who added that the upward revision of costs per tonne by Fortescues, around $ 3, mostly for transportation and ports, might not be enough. It would have been a bit disappointing in terms of consensus. In addition, their start-up schedule has been pushed back, he said. RBC expects the ramp-up to 22 million tonnes to take two to two and a half years, he added, longer than the 12 to 18 months forecast by Fortescue. Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Gaines said she was confident Fortescue would meet the new cost and schedule guidelines. We now have a very robust capital estimate and a robust schedule, Gaines said on a media call. We will work very hard to achieve this 12-month ramp-up. The increase in costs is in part due to Fortescues’ decision to use a 135 km (84 mile) pipeline to pump concentrated slurry to Port Hedland from Iron Bridge, rather than modifying its railroad, as well as more expensive labor and materials, she said. The miner has secured a separate port for delivery to resolve their issue of receiving large modular equipment in overcrowded Port Hedland. The project incurred costs of $ 1.5 billion at the end of April, with the Australian miner bearing a significant portion of the expense, which he also blamed on unfavorable exchange rates. Senior executives at the company resigned in February after a review of the project following media reports of a cost explosion of up to 25%. Fortescue, which had forecast Iron Bridge’s first production in the first half of 2022, said it is still expected to deliver 22 million tonnes per year of high-grade 67% Fe magnetite concentrate. Its shares rose 0.2%, the benchmark up 1.2%. Reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne and Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bangalore; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

