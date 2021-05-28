Here’s where wind and solar power needs to thrive in America

President Biden has pledged to dramatically reduce global warming-related carbon emissions from the Americas, which means changes in the country’s energy system could reshape the country’s landscapes and coastlines.













Source: Princeton Net-Zero America Study

The United States now aims to reduce its emissions to net zero by 2050, which means the country would eliminate as many greenhouse gases as it emits. To achieve this goal, Americans will need to get much more of their energy from renewable sources like wind and solar farms.

One of the most recent studies on the subject, Princeton Universities Net-Zero America Report, charted five paths to net zero, and all of them forced the United States to exceed the current pace of building solar panels and wind turbines.

But what will all this energy infrastructure look like and where could it go? Here is an overview of the factors and forces that will determine where renewable energy projects will be built.













Access to references from the National Renewable Energies Laboratory wind supply curve ; Princetons Net-Zero America Report

These power lines (very expensive)



Traditionally, the location of high voltage transmission lines largely determines where new power projects are built, as transmission lines that can carry electricity between states and regions are expensive. So, does the United States have the lines to bring electricity from solar farms in sunny southwestern deserts to major cities in other parts of the country?

In short: no.

Power lines are a big question mark in other parts of the country as well. In remote areas of Montana and Wyoming, wind speeds may be ideal for power projects, but the terrain is too rugged to build transmission lines to towns and villages that need electricity.

In addition, permission to construct new transmission lines must currently be granted state by state, package by package. To show how complicated this could be, Cheryl LaFleur, former chair of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, cited the example of President Dwight D. Eisenhowers’ highway project.

Imagine if he had no authority to put interstate highways in place and he said, Wednesday likes having interstate highways, why won’t all states plan for them? Said Mrs. Lafleur.

That is why, according to many planners, the best option is to build energy sources close to built-up areas. They say the United States will have to further expand its network of high-voltage transmission lines, but minimizing that expansion will be the easiest route.

The cost of solar power is so low these days that it really makes sense to install it close to demand, rather than incurring significant transportation costs to deliver it elsewhere, said Emily Leslie, director. from the energy consulting firm Energy Reflections. who contributed to the Princetons Net-Zero America report.

Who’s the court?



Renewable energy projects can offer a lifeline to struggling farmers, generating up to ten or twenty times more income per acre than planting fields. But neighbors sometimes express strong opposition to new projects.

You live in different places for different reasons and some people live in places for the sight, said Sarah Mills, senior project manager at the Graham Sustainability Institute at the University of Michigan who studies farmland preservation. Wind turbines change the view. For solar power, if it’s right next to your house and a few miles from the sun, it changes your perspective.

In Wyoming, for example, local officials were intrigued by the prospect of jobs and tax revenues from proposed wind projects. At the same time, they are reluctant to interrupt the wild landscapes cherished by the people who live there. It scared us, a national state official said. There were fifty wind projects ahead of us, and that would destroy our way of life.

In other states, some local and state governments are considering legislation, including bill in Ohio, which limits where renewable energy projects can be built.

Obtain permits



Most of the richest places for sun and wind power in the United States are on public land in the Southwest and along the Rocky Mountains, so some of the power will still have to come from regions. distant from the west.

Obtaining permission to build on federal or state land can be a much longer process than what is required for private land.

The Home Office currently aims to approve permits for 25 gigawatts of renewable energy on federal lands by 2025, but some of Princeton’s models are offering nearly five times that amount on public lands in the provinces. decades to come.

How much power is allowed on public land and where projects are built will depend on how the Biden administration updates solar and wind power plans developed under the Obama administration. These projects allow for accelerated permits for renewable projects on certain parcels of federal land for the projects.

Existing plans, nearly a decade old, will need to be updated to reflect advances in solar and wind technology that allow projects to be built on steeper terrain or have less environmental impact.

Preservation



The question of whether to keep the land strictly for environmental purposes or to make exceptions for clean energy is a thorny one.

Some species, such as desert turtle and the sage grouse, are being pushed to the brink of extinction by global warming and development, including oil and gas extraction, in their habitats. Without careful planning, adding vast arrays of solar panels or hundreds of wind turbines to where they live could push them over the edge. But so do the continued burning of fossil fuels and rising global temperatures.

Renewable energy developers are required to conduct environmental impact studies and can sometimes compensate for damage caused by new projects. A developer who hopes to build wind turbines, for example, could pay to renovate existing old transmission lines in the area to make them safer for birds, balancing the toll on the species.

Projects can also be built on degraded or reclaiming land, rather than undeveloped landscapes. However, many abandoned farms are also important habitat, said Dustin Mulvaney, professor of environmental studies at San Jose State University. The Swainsons Falcon, for example, which travels between the United States and South America every year, relies on abandoned farmland in California for food.

The quality and connectivity of habitat and things like that are also important to the destination of these projects, Dr Mulvaney said.

Technological advances



Better technology could mean that future wind farms will produce more electricity with fewer turbines, or that more efficient solar panels could further reduce the land use footprint of solar power projects.

But even without great progress, LaFleur said, the United States now has the technology and resources to achieve net zero emissions. And, she noted, it has the will of the public.

Were in a system where luckily a lot of people want to tackle climate change, LaFleur said.

We have a lot of advantages in the United States, she added, even though we have a complicated system to make it happen.