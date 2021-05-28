Business
Stocks push US $ 6 trillion spending hopes to record high
LONDON (Reuters) – Supporting stock markets were on track for a seventh day and fourth straight month of gains on Friday, as investors bet the United States will pull the global economy out of its COVID-19 slump with a $ 6 trillion spending boom.
Sell in May and stay away? Not this year people.
European stocks hit a new record by opening their doors in London, Frankfurt and Paris. [.EU] Tokyo had jumped more than 2% overnight and the 50-country MSCI World Index was now almost 90% up from last March’s lows.
U.S. stocks were poised for further gains after President Joe Biden later sought $ 6 trillion in federal spending for fiscal year 2022 in budget proposals.
The results of a Reuters poll of around 300 analysts this week showed most of them saw global stocks continue to rise this year thanks to a strong economic recovery and earnings, although any serious acceleration in the l inflation would dampen enthusiasm.
We will have what we call overheating, said Trevor Greetham, head of multiple asset management at Royal London, forecasting a short and fiery boom in some of the world’s major economies that could well cause inflation to rise.
There were also significant movements in the currency and commodity markets.
The dollar hit a seven-week high against the yen as traders braced for scorching U.S. inflation figures later, while the Chinese yuan extended its hottest monthly streak since November.
The British pound suffered a slight wobble as it spoke, this could delay a complete easing of COVID restrictions next month. But it was still on track for its best month against the dollar this year and, at $ 1.4192, was near a three-month high.
Oil prices, which play an important role in inflation via energy costs, were advancing towards $ 70. [O/R]
Brent and WTI are both on track to post weekly gains of 5% to 6% as analysts expect global oil demand to rebound closer to 100 million barrels per day in the third quarter on summer travel to Europe and the United States in the wake of widespread COVID-19. vaccination programs.
Recent strong economic data in the United States, the world’s largest economy and consumption of oil, has boosted risk appetite. The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits has fallen to the lowest since figures released Thursday in mid-March 2020, beating estimates.
A separate report confirmed a 6.4% acceleration in the annualized rate of economic growth in the last quarter, supported by a massive fiscal stimulus.
Positive signals in the economy helped push benchmark Treasury yields back above 1.6% overnight and German Bund yields, considered the benchmark in Europe, climbed to -0.17% still negative in morning trading.
Bond markets this week watched as many Federal Reserve officials returned to calm nervousness over mounting evidence of price pressures, although they also signaled a possible start of talks on reducing stimulus measures. .
Federal Vice President for Oversight Randal Quarles said Thursday he was fully committed to keeping monetary policy at full throttle while jobs recovered, while explaining that the upside risks associated with inflation could increase.
In an interview with Reuters published on Friday, one of the ECB’s top policymakers, Isabel Schnabel, said that while the eurozone economy was hopefully beyond the worst, it still needed to support.
Rising yields are a natural development at a turning point in the recovery – investors become more optimistic, inflation expectations rise and, as a result, nominal yields rise, Schnabel said. This is precisely what we expect and what we want to see.
Reporting by Marc Jones. Edited by Jane Merriman
picture credit
