Oil Steady As Iran Supply Concerns Offset Optimistic Demand Outlook





LONDON (Reuters) – Oil prices were little changed on Friday, with Brent holding close to $ 70 a barrel, strong US economic data and expectations of a rebound in global demand offsetting concerns about increased oil supply. Iran once sanctions are lifted. FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing Oil Hub in Cushing, Oklahoma March 24, 2016. REUTERS / Nick Oxford / File Photo Brent rose 8 cents, or 0.1%, to $ 69.54 a barrel at 0902 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 11 cents, or 0.2%, to $ 66.96 the barrel. On the back of good economic data and investor risk appetite in financial markets, Brent is making a new bid for the psychologically important $ 70 a barrel bar, Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg said. Concerns over demand due to the pandemic are giving way to optimism over the rapid return of consumers, he added. Both Brent and WTI are on track to post weekly gains of 4% and 5% respectively. Analysts expect global oil demand to rebound closer to 100 million barrels per day in the third quarter on summer trips to Europe and the United States following widespread COVID vaccination programs -19. Demand for gasoline has now exceeded 2019 levels in many areas, ANZ analysts said in a note. More than 34 million Americans are expected to take the freeways between May 27 and May 31, the holiday weekend that marks the start of the summer driving season. But they face gasoline prices at around $ 3.04 a gallon on average, the most expensive since 2014. Strong economic data from the United States, the world’s largest economy and oil consumer, also provided support, with the number of Americans filing new unemployment benefits falling to their lowest since mid -March 2020, exceeding estimates. Rising coronavirus infections in Asia are putting pressure on prices. Infections in the South Asian region topped 30 million on Friday, according to a tally from Reuters, led by India, which is grappling with a second wave of COVID-19 and a shortage of vaccines in the region . The prospect of more Iranian oil entering the markets also capped the gains. Iran and world powers have been negotiating in Vienna since April to determine what steps Tehran and Washington need to take on sanctions and nuclear activities to return to full compliance with the 2015 Iranian nuclear pact with world powers. By balancing expectations of a recovery in demand against a possible increase in Iranian supply, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, a group known as OPEC +, should stick to the current pace of gradual easing of oil supply at a meeting on Tuesday, OPEC sources said. Our track record shows that the market should be able to absorb this additional supply from OPEC +, as well as a gradual increase in Iranian production, said ING analyst Warren Patterson. Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in London, additional reporting by Florence Tan in Singapore; edited by Richard Pullin, Simon Cameron-Moore and Jane Merriman

