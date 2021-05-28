Asian stocks ready for best weekly advance in three months





Asian stocks rose as the regional benchmark headed for its best week in three months as favorable US economic data boosted investor appetite for cyclical stocks. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbed to 1.2%, extending its gains for the week to over 2%. A gauge of consumer discretionary companies provided the biggest boost for the regional benchmark, with Japanese automakers Toyota Motor and Honda Motor among the top contributors. Japan and Taiwan were among today’s best in the region. The bluechip Nikkei 225 Stock Average rose more than 2% to a nearly three-week high, while Chinese and New Zealand stocks underperformed. “This follows optimism around US economic data boosting the recovery theme and could potentially spur some catch-up growth in Asian indices, given they have been lagging in terms of yield performance,” wrote Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG Asia. a note. “Optimism may persist in reopening sectors, as initial data on yesterday’s jobless claims continues to fall to pandemic lows.” Futures on the S&P 500 rose in Asian hours, after the underlying gauge rose in New York. US State Apps Unemployment insurance fell for a fourth week in a row as more Americans get vaccinated and businesses reopen to greedy customers. In New Zealand, the S & P / NZX 50 index fell 0.5%, falling back in a technical context correction after losing more than 10% from its January record. SECTORS TO MONITOR South Korean vehicle manufacturers and Auto parts rally in Seoul after government says it will extend passenger car tax cut for six months until the end of 2021

Auto parts rally in Seoul after government says it will extend passenger car tax cut for six months until the end of 2021 Chinese companies on the The electric vehicle supply chain has jumped following a US Senate vote to advance a package of clean energy credits that include incentives for purchasing electric vehicles

The electric vehicle supply chain has jumped following a US Senate vote to advance a package of clean energy credits that include incentives for purchasing electric vehicles Japanese Department store operators have moved forward following a Kyodo report that the government is ready to ease restrictions on large-scale installations amid a prolonged state of emergency

Department store operators have moved forward following a Kyodo report that the government is ready to ease restrictions on large-scale installations amid a prolonged state of emergency Chinese brokerage firms gained by benefiting from the increase in fund flows induced by the rebalancing of the MSCI index and the strengthening of the yuan, according to Hao Hong, head of research and chief strategist at Bocom International THE MARKETS AT A GLANCE MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.8%

Japan’s Topix index up 1.9%; Nikkei 225 up 2.1%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was little changed; Hang Seng China Enterprises down 0.5%; Shanghai Composite down 0.2%; CSI 300 down 0.3%

Taiwan’s Taiex index up 1.6%

South Korea’s Kospi Index Up 0.7%; Kospi 200 up 0.7%

Australian S & P / ASX 200 up 1.2%; New Zealand’s S & P / NZX 50 down 0.5%

Indian S&P BSE Sensex index up 0.7%; NSE Nifty 50 up 0.7%

Singapore’s Straits Times index up 0.4%; The Malaysian KLCI has changed little; Philippine Stock Exchange Index up 0.1%; Jakarta Composite up 0.1%; Thailand’s SET has changed little; Vietnam’s NV index up 1.3% MOVING FORWARDS Guangzhou Tinci Materials, a manufacturer of fine chemicals, gained 9.2% after signing a supply agreement with Contemporary Amperex

gained 9.2% after signing a supply agreement with Contemporary Amperex Namyang dairy rose from a 30% daily limit in Seoul after it agreed to sell the founding family members’ majority stake to South Korean private equity fund Hahn & Co.

rose from a 30% daily limit in Seoul after it agreed to sell the founding family members’ majority stake to South Korean private equity fund Hahn & Co. HSBC participations climbed 3.8% in Hong Kong after lender announced it would quit US retail banking

climbed 3.8% in Hong Kong after lender announced it would quit US retail banking Shenzhen Everwin surged after Chinese electronics maker announced plan to give shareholders cash and stock bonuses DECLINERS CyberAgent, operator of a media blog website, fell 3.3% on news that Avex will raise 5.2 billion yen from the sale of its shares to CyberAgent

fell 3.3% on news that Avex will raise 5.2 billion yen from the sale of its shares to CyberAgent Perennial Energy, a coal miner based in Guizhou province, fell a record 69% in Hong Kong on its first day of trading as a member of an index compiled by MSCI Inc.

fell a record 69% in Hong Kong on its first day of trading as a member of an index compiled by MSCI Inc. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries fell after quarterly profit for India’s largest drugmaker was hit by a one-time charge linked to an antitrust investigation, while sales growth in the United States, its largest overseas market, remained slow Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

