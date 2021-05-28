



Exit from Rovio Entertainment Corporation on May 28, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EST Rovio Entertainment Corporation requests the listing of option rights 2019A and 2019B Rovio Entertainment Corporation will request the listing of its series 2019A and 2019B stock options, in accordance with its 2017-2019 option plan, on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd First North Growth marketplace estimated as of June 1, 2021. The total number of option rights of series 2019A under the 2017-2019 option plan is 1,616,666 and the total number of option rights of series 2019B is 50,000. its holder the right to subscribe to one (1) new share of Rovio Entertainment Corporation or to one of the company’s own shares. Rovio Entertainment Corporation’s owns 728,916 Series 2019A option rights and 40,000 Series 2019B option rights. Currently, the subscription price of the shares under the option rights of the 2019A series is EUR 6.92 per share. The subscription price of the shares under the option rights of the 2019B series is EUR 7.13 per share. In accordance with the terms of the option plan, the subscription price was reduced by the amount of dividends decided before the subscription of shares, on the recording date of each dividend payment. The subscription price of the shares will nevertheless always amount to at least 0.01 euro. The adjustment based on the asset allocation will not apply to the 2019B share option sub-classes, as decided by the Board of Directors. In accordance with the terms of the option plan, the share subscription period for the 2019A and 2019B series option rights will begin on June 1, 2021 and the subscription period will end on May 31, 2022. The 2019A option rights and 2019B are freely transferable. Option holders can subscribe for the shares during the subscription period by communicating payment and subscription details to their own bank. The new shares subscribed with option rights 2019A and 2019B will be registered as additional lots of shares of the Company on the main list of Nasdaq Helsinki with the old shares after the registration of the capital increase. The reasons for granting the 2017-2019 option rights and the main updated general conditions were published in a stock market press release dated May 17, 2018. The terms and conditions of the 2017-2019 stock option plan, as well as The approval schedule for stock option subscriptions is available on the Company’s website at https://investors.rovio.com/en. ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION More information:

René Lindell, Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

Media phone: +358 40 485 8985 Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

https://investors.rovio.com/en About Rovio: Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global mobile games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 4.5 billion times to date. Rovio is best known for the global brand Angry Birds, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games into various entertainment and consumer products in the brand licensing arena. Today, Rovio offers several mobile games, animation and produced The Angry Birds Movie in 2016. Its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2, was released in 2019. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the company’s shares are listed on the main NASDAQ Helsinki Stock Exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com)

