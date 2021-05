UPDATE 1 pound on track for fourth week of gains against the dollar

* Chart: World exchange rates in 2020 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh * Chart: British pound trade-weighted since the Brexit vote tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Add charts, update rates and news) LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) – The pound sterling fell slightly against the dollar on Friday, but remained on track for its latest weekly gain after the Bank of England comments this week on the timing of rate hikes . The pound was down 0.2% against the dollar at $ 1.4178 at 1107 GMT, after reaching $ 1.4220 on Thursday. It was on track for the fourth straight week of gains against the greenback. Against the euro it was held steady at 85.90 pence and set for five consecutive weekly gains against the single currency. BoE politician Gertjan Vlieghe said on Thursday that the central bank is unlikely to hike rates until well into the next year, while noting that a hike could come sooner in 2022 if the economy rebounds faster. provided that. GBP found some support yesterday in comments from BoEs Vlieghe which were interpreted as hawkish in tone, said Jane Foley, head of currency strategy at Rabobank. This drew attention to the BoE meeting later in June and whether the BoE is ready to start focusing on a possible retreat from the stimulus, she added. ING analysts noted that Vlieghe presented three scenarios but that the market reacted only to the most hawkish. The British pound is one of the best performing currencies in the G10 against the dollar in 2021, up almost 4% since the start of the year, with investors betting on a faster reopening of the UK economy thanks to to its COVID-19 vaccination program. Britain began the third stage of its reopening last week, allowing indoor dining in pubs and restaurants. Economic indicators, including retail sales, purchasing manager surveys and employment measures, are improving. But analysts said a lot has already been taken into account. News that a full reopening of the UK economy in June is at stake could temporarily hold the pound back, although cable now appears to be well supported at $ 1.41, ING said. BoE chief economist Andy Haldane warned on Friday that it is possible that the cost pressures facing UK businesses could lead to high prices and inflationary wage spirals. Reporting by Joice Alves; Edited by Barbara Lewis and Alexander Smith

