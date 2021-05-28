Stocks rise, heading for third consecutive day of gains after economic data beats estimates

Shares rose on Friday as investors looked at new economic data on consumer spending, income and inflation, as well as stronger-than-expected data reports from the start of the week.

The S&P 500 advanced after the blue chip index closed a straight session of gains on Thursday. The Dow added over 150 points, while the Nasdaq also gained.

Shares of Salesforce (CRM), component Dow, rose after the company released a full-year profit forecast that exceeded Wall Street expectations, underscoring the continued strength expected in software spending, even at the end of the pandemic. Shares of Gap (GPS) and Ulta (ULTA) also rose after both retailers released first quarter results that exceeded even high consensus expectations amid a pickup in consumer spending.

New government data on Friday showed personal income fell less than expected in April, but still fell after the March stimulus-fueled push. Personal income fell 13.1% in April from March, compared to the expected 14.2% drop. This followed a 20.9% increase in the previous month, which had been supported by the distribution of $ 1,400 in stimulus checks to most Americans.

Personal spending moderated by the expected margin, increasing just 0.5% in April month over month, after the revised upward 4.7% jump in March. Meanwhile, personal consumption expenditure rose 3.6% more than expected, the largest increase since 2008. Excluding food and energy prices, PCE increased 3.1% from last year, beating estimates of a 2.9% increase, but mostly reflecting what are known as base effects as inflation rebounds from last year’s depression levels.

As these reports approach, many of this week’s key economic data reports have beaten consensus estimates. New jobless claims fell more than expected to set a new pandemic-era low, data from the Ministry of Labor showed on Thursday. And Commerce Department estimates, which exceeded orders for non-defense capital goods, excluding planes, for April suggested that corporate capital spending was growing at a faster rate than expected.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is also expected to unveil a budget on Friday that would raise federal spending to $ 6 trillion for the coming fiscal year, the New York Times reported on Thursday, with the increase in expenses also an additional economical fuel source.

Some strategists have noted, however, that as summer and the second half of the year approach, investors may start to see diminishing returns from expectations of a strong post-pandemic recovery, as many signs of this rebound have already occurred and have been taken into account in the market.

“I think one of the things that has happened in the last couple of months is that you have good economic data, yes, but expectations have caught up with this good economic data,” Mike Hanson, senior vice president of Fisher Research Investments, Yahoo Finance said. “The recovery in most parts of the world, especially in developed countries like the United States, is almost over. There is still a downturn in the economy, but we have come a very long way. At some point, comparables for the economy data will become difficult. “

“You have this world where expectations have caught up and sentiment is also very high. For me, what that means is that in the next six to 12 months, you’re going to have to see lower expectations, ”he added. “When that happens, it cyclically means value stocks are unlikely to do as well as things like high quality, growth stocks.”

But with investors still looking for signs of sustained inflation and potential overheating during the economic recovery, other strategists have suggested traders should be prepared for some reactionary turmoil in the coming months.

Observed this rotation effect: growth in value, large caps, small caps, Chad Oviatt, Huntington Private Bank, director of investment management, told Yahoo Finance. Relationships change from day to day depending on a lot of headline sensitivity, whether it’s economic headlines or whatever headlines come to us. And we think that’s probably a theme that will continue for the rest of the year. “

9:30 a.m. ET: Stocks open higher, heading for third consecutive day of gains

Here’s where the stocks were trading after the market opened on Friday:

S&P 500 ( ^ GSPC ) : +15.29 points (+ 0.36%) to 4,216.17

Dow ( ^ DJI ) : +157.90 points (+ 0.46%) to 34,622.54

Nasdaq ( ^ IXIC ) : +51.36 points (+ 0.35%) at 13,786.19

Gross ( CL = F ) : + $ 0.43 (+ 0.64%) to $ 67.28 per barrel

Gold ( GC = F ) : flat at $ 1898.50 per ounce

10-year cash flow (^ TNX): unchanged, i.e. 1.61%

8:56 a.m. ET: April’s moderation in consumer spending and surging prices give off ‘a slight puff of stagflation’: economist

April spending, income and price data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis suggests that higher-than-expected inflationary pressures are already starting to impact the market, some economists say, although many Fed officials argue that these pressures will be transient.

Basic personal consumption expenditure (PCE), which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.7% more than expected in April from March and 3.1% in April from to last year. Both draws exceeded estimates, with the year-over-year measurement at the highest since the 1990s.

“The combination of falling real consumption and surging prices last month gives off a slight puff of stagflation,” wrote Paul Ashworth, chief US economist for Capital Economics, in a note Friday. “Base PCE prices increased 0.7% m / m in April, which, combined with the impact of base year effects, was enough to push the annual PCE inflation rate by. base at 3.1%, which is a decades-high that leaves the situation above the Fed’s 2% target and even the alternative core CPI [consumer price index] inflation rate at 3.0%. ”

As with the CPI measure, this core PCE surge last month largely reflects the reopening of inflation, the prices of components such as hotel rooms, air fares and motor vehicles. ‘opportunity having all exploded, “he added. At the same time, the PCE measure – which is typically around 0.3% to 0.5% below the CPI – is also being boosted by a structural rebound in its broader healthcare services measure. The latter is certainly not transient. “

8:36 a.m. ET: Personal income fell less than expected in April, while spending was moderate

Personal income in the United States declined by a smaller-than-expected margin in April compared to March, which gave some gains again after a jump fueled by stimulus measures.

Bureau for Economic Analysis data showed that personal income was down 13.1% in April month-on-month, the biggest drop on record. However, it was still better than the expected 14.2% drop, according to Bloomberg consensus data. The moderation also came on the heels of a 20.9% rise in income in March, which was supported by stimulus checks as well as improved federal unemployment benefits.

“The decrease in personal income in April mainly reflected a decrease in government social benefits. Within government social benefits, “other” social benefits declined as economic impact payments to individuals under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 continued, but at a lower level. than in March, “the BEA said in a statement.” Unemployment insurance has also declined, driven by lower payments from the unemployment pandemic compensation program. “

Despite the drop in income, expenses continued to increase month over month. Personal expenses increased 0.5% to match the expected rate. This was moderated by the revised upward 4.7% increase in spending in March.

7:14 a.m. ET Friday: Stock futures extend gains

Here’s where the markets were trading ahead of the opening bell on Friday morning:

S&P 500 Futures ( ES = F ) : 4,216.75, + 17.75 points (+ 0.42%)

Dow Futures ( YM = F ) : 34,623.00, +186.00 points (+ 0.54%)

Future Nasdaq ( NQ = F ): 13,723.00, +57 points (+ 0.42%)

Gross ( CL = F ) : + $ 0.35 (+ 0.52%) to $ 67.20 per barrel

Gold ( GC = F ) : – $ 3.10 (-0.16%) to $ 1895.00 per ounce

10-year cash flow (^ TNX): -0.2 bps for a yield of 1.608%

6:21 p.m. ET Thursday: Advance on Equity Futures

Here’s where the markets were trading on Thursday night:

S&P 500 Futures ( ES = F ) : 4,210.75, + 11.75 points (+ 0.28%)

Dow Futures ( YM = F ) : 34,556.00, +119.00 points (+ 0.35%)

Future Nasdaq (NQ = F): 13,694.25, +28.75 points (+ 0.21%)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 11: A family eats next to the New York Stock Exchange in lower Manhattan after falling global stocks as rising inflation prompts central banks to tighten monetary policy on the 11th May 2021 in New York. By mid-afternoon, the highly technological Nasdaq Composite had lost 0.6% after falling 2.2% to its session low. (Photo by Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @emily_mcck

