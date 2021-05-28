Costco brings back free samples





The warehouse chain announced that it was “starting a gradual return to full sampling” early next month after a 14-month hiatus. About 170 locations in the United States will report food samples in the first week of June, with “most of the remaining locations” returning by the end of June, Costco CFO Richard Galanti said last Thursday. . There will be some changes in the way food is distributed due to Covid-19. Galanti said it has implemented “increased safety protocols,” including samples prepared behind plexiglass, made in smaller batches and distributed to customers one at a time. Costco eliminated food sampling in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic. Fans of its food court will see some changes, including to its seating. Some stores will have outdoor food courts and, starting next month, indoor seating will be back in most of its 560 locations in the United States with “a more physical separation.” The tables will have four seats instead of six or eight and “half the capacity we had before,” Galanti said. Costco COST In other changes to the food court,Also adds new and improved churros to the menus, which will be available by July 4th. A new ice cream is also replacing its frozen yogurt this summer. Galanti noted that its restaurant business has not fully recovered to 2019 levels and “will likely take several more months.” Costco has started reopening its so-called secret weapon in recent months and expanding its menu. In March 2020, Costco also closed food court rest areas when the pandemic took hold and reduced the menu to hot dogs and pizza to go only. The company doesn’t have food court sales, but it’s one of the perks that help persuade shoppers to shell out $ 60 or $ 120 for a Costco membership each year.

