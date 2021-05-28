Covid-19 Lotteries: States have offered big prizes to those vaccinated. Businesses are now doing the same





They are all among dozens of innovative giveaways given to people to get a Covid-19 vaccine, as some states have recently offered big prices for people to get vaccinated. Now companies are joining the same effort.

Kroger and CVS Health will begin their “Get-a-vaccine, Win-a-Prize” campaigns next week.

The Kroger Health giveaway will include five payouts of $ 1 million and 50 chances to win free races for one year, according to a company statement.

“The sooner we achieve community immunity, the sooner we can all start enjoying backyard barbecues, live music and special occasions gatherings,” said Rodney McMullen, President and CEO of Kroger.

The new campaign stems from a collaboration with the Biden administration to encourage an increase in vaccinations as part of the national campaign to get at least 70% of adults in the United States vaccinated with at least their first dose by July 10, according to Kroger. “We greatly appreciate President Joe Biden’s leadership and partnership with the private sector to increase immunizations among the American population, especially people of color and those under the age of 30,” added McMullen. CVS will also start giving freebies for vaccinations from June 1. Customers who receive a Covid-19 vaccination through CVS Health can choose to participate in the #OneStepCloser raffle. Prizes include free cruises, tropical vacations, VIP trip to Super Bowl LVI, and date night gift cards. Get a vaccine, become a millionaire (maybe) The incentives seem to be working. In Ohio, vaccination rates rose 45% after the Vax-a-Million Lottery was announced on May 13, according to Gov. Mike DeWine. And the group with the biggest increase in vaccinations were people aged 16 and 17, with a 94% increase in vaccinations in about two weeks, DeWine said. Other states are now following suit. West Virginia announced the state would start drawing for a range of prices including college scholarships, vans and cash as a new incentive to get residents vaccinated against Covid-19. “We’re going to do exactly what Ohio has already done, but we’re going to make a few millionaires in West Virginia before it’s over,” Gov. Jim Justice said. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has launched the “Your Shot to Summer” vaccination campaign. For those who get vaccinated between Memorial Day weekend and the end of June, 100,000 Minnesota residents will be able to choose from a range of incentives, including state park passes and permits. fishing, as well as tickets to state fairs and regional theme parks. Walz said he chose this type of incentive campaign for the federally funded program over an Ohio-style lottery because he believes more people can benefit from the equally distributed prizes. “In these states, it’s all or nothing, someone might make a million, but there will be 100,000 who get nothing,” the governor said. “Here in Minnesota, everyone gets something, and it’s – it’s really nice things to have that I think families can take advantage of.” Arkansas will offer these vaccinated $ 20 lottery scratch tickets or an Arkansas Gambling and Fish Commission gift certificate for $ 21, which can be redeemed for a fishing license or fishing license. hunting / fishing in the state. An Arkansas Lottery official said there were two million dollar prizes left to be won and more than $ 19 million in total cash prizes. Covid-19 vaccine could get you to college for free New York and Delaware take the educational route. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the state offers the opportunity to obtain full four-year scholarships at any New York public college or university for those aged 12 to 17 who choose to receive their first Covid-19 vaccine until July 7. A weekly raffle will be held to offer 50 scholarships to cover all tuition fees and room and board. According to Cuomo, people aged 12 to 17 in New York City account for about 10% of the state’s positive Covid-19 tests, but are currently among the eligible population least likely to be vaccinated. And the Delawareans will be entered to win $ 5,000 in cash and additional prizes in twice-weekly draws conducted by the Delaware Lottery, state officials say. “Other prizes include a four-day vacation, a full scholarship to a Delaware public university, annual passes to Delaware state parks, tickets and camping to the Firefly Music Festival, as well as prize packs from partners such as Funland, the Wilmington Blue Rocks and the Delmarva Shorebirds, ”according to Gov. John Carney’s office. California Massive Price Program California is going all out in its giveaway program touting its incentive program as “the largest in the whole country,” according to state officials. The state is wooing residents with announced incentives of $ 116.5 million, including a grand prize of $ 15 million to be distributed among ten Californians vaccinated against Covid-19. Already, about 50% of eligible Californians are fully vaccinated and 12% have received a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, state officials say.

Melissa Gray, Melissa Alonso, Rebekah Riess, Jessica Jordan, Kelsie Smith, Keith Allen, Laura Ly, Cheri Mossburg and Tami Luhby contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos