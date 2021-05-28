Memorial Day gas prices: hitting the road this weekend? Expect to pay more





Its Memorial Day weekend and gas prices hit traditional Memorial Day highs as travelers head to vacation destinations – many are willing to shake off a year of being locked up due of coronavirus problems. About 34 million Americans are expected to take the freeways this weekend, and gas matches a seven-year high set earlier this month. Nationwide prices are up 58% from a year ago. According to CNN, virtually all stations in California sell gasoline for $ 3.75 or more, with the average price for regular service at a national high of $ 4.17. At the same time, Louisiana and Mississippi have a national low of $ 2.72 per gallon, with almost no stations charging $ 3. AAA says the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $ 3.04, which remains stable from what it was a week ago after the Colonial Pipeline shutdown that pushed prices up to the pump because of the panic of buying. Alabamas gas stations have some of the cheapest gas in the United States, averaging $ 2.82, according to AAA. This average was also maintained last week. A month ago, the state average was about 20 cents cheaper, at $ 2.63. A year ago, the price was $ 1.63, with travel being cut back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If you head to the beach, the Baldwin County average is higher, at $ 2.87. The counties with the highest average, according to AAA, are Geneva, Barbour, Bullock, Macon, Lowndes, Butler, Wilcox, Perry, Pickens, Lamar, Fayette, Blount, Jackson and Cleburne, with prices between $ 2.87 and $ 3.02. Looking for good deals? According to GasBuddy.com, where users share prices, the Costco on Galleria Circle in Hoover sells for $ 2.56 a gallon. Sams Club on the I-65 service road in Mobile sells for $ 2.59. in Madison, Walmart on Wall Triana Highway costs $ 2.55. The Mapco on the Alabama 20 in Decatur regularly sells for $ 2.67. Exxon on US 78 at Sumiton offers gas for $ 2.73.

