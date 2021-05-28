Business
Bitcoin Briefly Dips Below $ 36,000 As Cryptocurrencies Slip Again
The price of bitcoin took another hit on Friday as other cryptocurrencies including Ether and Doge also saw their values drop.
Bitcoin was trading at $ 35,292 around 8 a.m. ET and has fallen more than 9% in the previous 24 hours, according to data from Coin Metrics.
The world’s most popular cryptocurrency has tried to rebound after a week of turmoil that saw its price drop 30% to around $ 30,000 last week.
It briefly rose above $ 40,000 on Wednesday before losing some of those gains.
Elsewhere, the price of Ethereum fell around 12% in 24 hours to $ 2,426 a coin, while the price of dogecoin fell around 8% to 3 cents.
Cryptocurrencies continue to divide opinion. In a 41-page memo last week, Goldman analysts shared their take on whether bitcoin and ethereum should be considered an asset class or not.
The latest price drop comes a day after longtime Bitcoin bull Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of Ark Investment Management, argued that bitcoin has a place in the world of deflation.
Emerging markets where currencies are often closely tied to the cyclicality of commodity prices could ultimately boost bitcoin’s outperformance, she said.
“I think what will happen when their currencies are under pressure, the speed of their money will increase as more and more of their populations switch to bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies and assets,” Wood said during from CoinDesk’s Consensus 2021 conference on Thursday.
Last week’s crypto sell-off came after Chinese and US authorities decided to tighten cryptocurrency regulation and tax compliance. Chinese authorities have called for stricter regulations on crypto mining and trading, tougher rules announced in 2017, and the US Treasury said it would demand tighter crypto compliance with the IRS.
The price recovered after Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Monday he spoke with bitcoin miners in North America about renewable energy solutions amid growing concerns over the footprint crypto carbon. Elsewhere, hedge fund billionaire Ray Dalio revealed in an article published Monday that he owned bitcoin.
Additional reporting by CNBC’s Maggie Fitzgerald.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]