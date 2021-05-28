Bitcoin Briefly Dips Below $ 36,000 As Cryptocurrencies Slip Again

The price of bitcoin took another hit on Friday as other cryptocurrencies including Ether and Doge also saw their values ​​drop.

Bitcoin was trading at $ 35,292 around 8 a.m. ET and has fallen more than 9% in the previous 24 hours, according to data from Coin Metrics.

The world’s most popular cryptocurrency has tried to rebound after a week of turmoil that saw its price drop 30% to around $ 30,000 last week.

It briefly rose above $ 40,000 on Wednesday before losing some of those gains.

Elsewhere, the price of Ethereum fell around 12% in 24 hours to $ 2,426 a coin, while the price of dogecoin fell around 8% to 3 cents.

Cryptocurrencies continue to divide opinion. In a 41-page memo last week, Goldman analysts shared their take on whether bitcoin and ethereum should be considered an asset class or not.

The latest price drop comes a day after longtime Bitcoin bull Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of Ark Investment Management, argued that bitcoin has a place in the world of deflation.

Emerging markets where currencies are often closely tied to the cyclicality of commodity prices could ultimately boost bitcoin’s outperformance, she said.

“I think what will happen when their currencies are under pressure, the speed of their money will increase as more and more of their populations switch to bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies and assets,” Wood said during from CoinDesk’s Consensus 2021 conference on Thursday.