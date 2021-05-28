Pexa Launches $ 910 Million IPO in Australia’s Most Important Years





Online Property Exchange Torrens Group Holdings Pty and some of its shareholders are looking to raise A $ 1.18 billion ($ 910 million) in what would be Australia’s biggest public offering of the year, after a difficult period during which three transactions were suspended. Torrens, which will be renamed under its brand name Pexa, issues around A $ 216 million in shares while its controlling shareholder Link Administration Holdings Ltd. and other investors are selling around A $ 916 million in shares, according to the terms of the deal obtained by Bloomberg News. Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners sells all of its stake in Pexa while Link’s stake will drop to 42.1% from 42.6%, under the terms. The Commonwealth Bank of Australia also sells part of its holdings. The price was set at A $ 17.13 per share, giving Pexa an enterprise value of A $ 3.3 billion ($ 2.6 billion). The launch of the IPO comes as Link also led a commercial sale process for Pexa. The company was weighing in an offer from KKR & Co. giving the company an enterprise value of AU $ 3 billion plus on-balance sheet cash. Domain Holdings Australia Ltd. said Friday it was seeking to join KKR’s offer, which expires Sunday. If the sale process does not win, the offer is expected to be Australia’s largest since late last year, when Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Ltd. raised $ 931.5 million in its first sale of shares, data compiled by Bloomberg shows. The IPO scene in Australia has grown from boom to erupt in the space of about a month, with three companies putting aside offers worth nearly A $ 900 million combined on weak investor demand. Without the withdrawn IPOs, Australia would have had its best start to the year since 2007. The country’s largest listing of the year, a $ 384 million IPO by a non-bank lender Pepper Money Ltd., has fallen 16.6% from its offer price since its debut on Tuesday. Link himself was a buyout target last year. Private equity firms Carlyle Group Inc. and Pacific Equity Partners proposed a takeover of the service provider for the Australian pension industry, followed by a competing offer from financial software maker SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. Both offers were withdrawn. Connect bought Pexa in 2018 as part of a consortium, which also included the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, for $ 1.6 billion. Pexa attempted to list later that year, before removing the IPO, AFR reported. Orders from major investors will be taken from Friday, while Pexa shares are expected to start trading on June 29, depending on conditions. Barrenjoey Capital Partners Pty, Macquarie Group Ltd., Morgan Stanley and UBS Group AG are the main managers of the offering. Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

