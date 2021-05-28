Costco sees inflation plentiful, affecting a multitude of consumer products





A butcher stores a display case with packages of steaks at a Costco store on May 24, 2021 in Novato, California. Justin Sullivan | Getty Images Don’t tell Costco executives inflation is low. The big box club chain said it saw price acceleration on a range of products, including shipping containers, foil and a 20% surge in meat prices during the month. latest. “Inflationary factors abound,” CFO Richard Galanti said on Thursday during the company’s third quarter earnings call. “These include higher labor costs, higher freight costs, higher transport demand, as well as container shortage and delays in ports, increased demand in various categories of commodities, shortages, various shortages of everything from chips to oils and chemical supplies from facilities affected by Gulf frost. and storms and, in some cases, rising commodity prices, ”he said. -he adds. Costco reported earnings of $ 2.75 per share for the period, well above Wall Street estimates. He also saw $ 45.3 billion in revenue that also hit the streets, which was looking for $ 43.6 billion. Underneath those numbers, however, was a story of the impact of the chain-wide price hike on the chain. On the plus side, there has been a surge in gas inflation as prices at the pump have climbed about 30% nationwide this year. In other cases, it was not that simple. Like other companies, Costco has struggled to pass costs on to customers. The company expects there to be pressure on margins, although the degree remains to be seen and there has been no significant impact so far. Economists largely see the current wave of inflation, a closely watched gauge released on Friday, which estimates the 3.1% annual pace to be temporary. They list many of the same factors as executives at Costco, primarily a series of supply chain issues that have caused spikes in commodities critical to the U.S. economy and household consumption. Galanti cited price increases of up to 8% and cited products such as pulp and paper, an assortment of plastic products as well as soda and cheese. Some clothing items have seen price increases of 3% to 10%. Overall, he said the company has gone from inflation of 1% to 1.5% in March to 2.5% to 3.5% today. “Some items are up and some items the selling prices haven’t changed yet. And some items are even down a bit,” Galanti said. “We think, again, we’ve been pretty successful in controlling this to the best of our ability, but inflationary pressures abound.” Costco has worked with its sourcing to bring the pricing pressures under control. But Galanti admitted that “some of the [inflation] has passed. “ Going forward, he said items such as the $ 4.99 roast chicken from the warehouse and the 40-pack $ 2.99 water crate could be affected.

