Business
Amazon deploys ZenBooth for warehouse workers
Amazon has introduced mindfulness practice kiosks called “ZenBooths”.
The boxes were created in an effort to help warehouse workers “recharge” their internal batteries using a “library of mental health and mindful practices” such as positive affirmations and guided meditations, according to one. Twitter video now deleted (an Amazon spokesperson said the tweet was deleted due to “angry” and “inappropriate” comments about the program and the employee who created it).
The tiny booths, also known as “Mindful Practice Rooms”, are part of the recently announced e-commerce giant WorkingWell Program.
The company said earlier in May that the program was created with the intention of providing workers with healthy dietary support, wellness exercises and mental activities that have been shown to help “ultimately reduce risk of injury ”with the goal of halving recordable incident rates by 2025.
AmaZen, led by program manager Leila Brown, is just one of the services provided as part of the company’s more than $ 300 million investment in security projects this year.
Other initiatives include “Health and Safety Huddles”, “Wellness Zones” and “Wellness Centers”, “Neighborhood Health Centers”, “EatWell”, “Mind & Body Moments” ”, A“ WorkingWell mobile app ”and other kiosks to collect comments on the offerings.
“Employee health and safety has been Amazon’s number one priority since day one,” Amazon said. “The company works closely with health and safety experts and scientists, performs thousands of safety inspections every day in its buildings, and has made hundreds of changes based on employee feedback to improve their well- be at work, including the development of the WorkingWell program. “
It is not known how many ZenBooths will be deployed in the warehouses and when employees will be able to use them.
In a separate statement, Amazon spokesperson Alyssa Bronikowski told FOX Business: “We are proud of the employee who created AmaZen and the program itself – many companies are promoting these guys. of mental health programs, and we are proud to offer them. “
The company founded by Jeff Bezos has already been criticized for its working conditions.
Reports of the spread of conductors urinating in bottles, 10½ hour “mega-cyclical” shift, Amazon falsification in union votes and pay less than the minimum wage.
Amazon has already been criticized for its rebranding instead of listening to its workers and implementing basic policies.
A Investigation Report Center published in 2020 found that Amazon recorded 14,000 serious injuries or injuries requiring time off work in 2019, which OSHA Records shown was more than three times the national average.
