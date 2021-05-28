Memorial Day weekend, vaccinations boost travel demand

Withthe steady growth of COVID vaccinationsStatewide, with the recent dose of warmer temperatures and the ongoing Memorial Day weekend, nearly 60% more Ohioans will travel this month compared to last year, according to forecasts by AAA in Ohio.

Ninety-five percent of those Memorialweekenders will go to bed, said Kimberly Schwind, the automobile club’s senior director of public affairs, marking a 5% increase in the number of vacationers opting for road trips from 90% usual seen on Memorial Daysprior.

The jump, she said, also reflects a strong desire to explore Ohio after 15 months of pandemic restrictions.

People were locked up, “Schwind said. They couldn’t travel, a lot of people had to cancel their trips, so we see people rescheduling those trips, we see people booking new trips. People are really doing it. ready to go and travel.

The organization expects many Ohioans to stay in the state, visiting popular places such as the Cleveland area, the Great Lakes, Hocking Hills, Amish Country, and Cincinnati over the weekend. Schwind said she also plans some Ohiotravelers to venture on longer trips to Pittsburgh, Indianapolis, Chicago or Tennessee to celebrate the holidays.

Despite the ease of COVID’s limitations for fully vaccinated Americans, Schwind recommends that en route travelers, especially those leaving the state, check their destination warrants and restrictions and follow CDC Domestic Travel Guidelines. The guide suggests fully vaccinated travelers should wear masks on all forms of public transport and adhere to local requirements, while those who are unvaccinated and traveling should wear masks and practice social distancing.

The increase in the number of trips this holiday weekend means Ohioans will encounter more traffic than has been observed throughout the pandemic.

In anticipation of the surge in driver numbers, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, in addition to other law enforcement and utility officers, plans to be highly visible on the roads of Ohios with 100% manpower, said Patrol spokesman Sergeant Nathan Dennis.

During Memorial Day weekend last year, Sgt. Dennissaid, Ohio has seen 20 fatal crashes, including 10 involving impaired driving and four involving passengers not wearing seat belts properly, after more than a year of limited traffic due to the pandemic He would like to remind those crossing the state this weekend to tow seat belts, drive sober, stay focused on the roads and give way to public officials they encounter on the streets.

Right now, motorists are not used to seeing a large amount of traffic on the roadway, so just this extra congestion of things is going to force us to be more careful and aware of our surroundings, he said. .

Drivers hoping for a cheap getaway this weekend may be disappointed.

The price of regular gasoline is on average $ 2.96 in Ohio, up just under a dollar from the same period last year, according to an AAA tracker.

Schwind said the main contributors to the price hike are growing demand for travel as the weather warms, vaccination rates improve and pandemic restrictions are lifted.

This effect has also been seen in the rise in the price of crude oil, which is refined into gasoline, as economies around the world recover, she said.

Schwind said the buying panic and supply network disruption along the Atlantic coast that followed the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack earlier this month had ripple effects in Ohio.

“Even though we don’t get our gas from the Colonial pipeline, it only added to the pressure on the supply chain that was already there,” she said.

Finally, a national shortage of long-distance truckers is also playing a role in the high prices, she said.

“We don’t expect prices to drop much anytime soon, so they will likely stay at these levels throughout the summer,” Schwind added.

But this increase in road trips doesn’t mean the entertainment and hospitality industry has fully recovered from financial losses and early layoffs in the event of a pandemic. Schwind urges Memorial Day weekends to be aware that reduced manpower in industry and limited capacity in businesses will result in higher travel prices this weekend than in years past.

Ohio Travel Association Executive Director Melinda Huntley agrees, citingthe deficit of 87,300 jobsin the leisure sector, recorded by the Bureau of Labor Statistics between April 2019 and April 2021.

They both recommend weekend travelers plan and call ahead to make sure their destinations are able to accommodate them.

Be aware and be nice … just (understand) where some of these companies have been and get out there, Huntley said. This is the best advice, go and visit these companies, and really just visiting them, doing shopping and by visiting an attraction and eating out, staying in a hotel, you are helping these businesses accelerate the recovery.

[email protected]

Alexander Thompson of The Repository contributed to this story.