Kroger Offers Incentives For Consumers To Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19





The Kroger Co. is urging Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 through the #CommunityImmunity giveaway campaign. Scheduled to be launched next week by Kroger Health, the healthcare arm of retailers, the #CommunityImmunity campaign will provide customers and associates with prizes, including five $ 1 million giveaways and 10 free grocery giveaways for one year each week for five weeks, for a total of 50 winners. Related: Kroger set to double COVID-19 vaccination capacity to 1 million doses per week Announcing the program on Thursday evening, Cincinnati-based Kroger said the company aimed to encourage more people to receive the coronavirus vaccination, helping to speed up the reopening of countries after the pandemic. The effort also comes after a collaboration with the Biden administration as part of the national campaign to get 70% of American adults their first dose of COVID vaccine, the Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna vaccinations require two injections by the 4th. July. The sooner we achieve community immunity, the sooner we can all start enjoying backyard barbecues, live music and special occasions gatherings, said Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen, in a press release. We greatly appreciate the leadership of President Joe Bidens and the partnership with the private sector to increase immunizations among the American population, especially people of color and those under the age of 30. are doing our part to help America recover from the public health crisis and safely return to normalcy. Related: Kroger offers workers $ 100 payment to get COVID-19 vaccine Kroger is a national partner in the Federal Pharmacy Retail Program for COVID-19 Vaccination, which will provide coronavirus vaccines directly to pharmacies nationwide. In early March, when releasing Fiscal 2020 results, the company said pharmacists, nurse practitioners and health technicians at Kroger Health have administered more than 665,000 injections of COVID-19 to date. Since then, as Kroger Health has increased its vaccine supply and capacity, more than 4.6 million vaccines have been provided by the company. Additionally, Kroger urged employees to get vaccinated against COVID. In February, the company said it would issue one-time payments of $ 100 to all associates who receive full doses of the vaccine, as well as $ 100 store credit and 1,000 fuel points at the premier grocery store. line, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and appeal. workers at the center in its 35-state market area, in an additional $ 50 million investment. To vaccinate more Americans and help end this pandemic, we all need to do our part, and it’s exciting that Kroger is using innovative tactics to encourage vaccinations among its millions of customers across the country, Ian said. Sams, assistant assistant secretary of public affairs in the US Department of Health and Human Services. Companies like Kroger are rallying to encourage vaccinations, as we pursue President Bidens’ goal of having 70% of adults with at least their first dose on Independence Day. As of May 27, 49.9% of the U.S. population had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 40% of which were fully immune, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Among adults, 62% had received at least one dose, of which 50.6% were fully vaccinated. And including adolescent vaccinations, 59.1% of Americans ages 12 and older had received at least one vaccine, with 47.4% fully vaccinated. Of the elderly, 85.5% had received at least one dose and 74.3% are fully immunized. A total of 290.7 million of the 361.3 million vaccines supplied by manufacturers had been administered.

