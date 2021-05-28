Musk says security features are active in new Teslas, tests to follow





You’re here (TSLA) – Get a report CEO Elon Musk has reportedly said active safety features are in place in the electric vehicle maker’s new cars and that federal road authorities will test them next week. Shares of Palo Alto, Calif., Fell slightly to $ 629.96 on the last check. Stocks rise as Wall Street looks at past inflationary pressures Musk told the EV Electrek website that he confirmed with the autopilot team that the features are now active in all cars, including his new Vision-only cars that use cameras instead of radar, the website reported. Tesla said on Tuesday it was ditching the radar of its Model 3 and Model Y cars sold in North America in favor of a camera-based system called Tesla Vision for its driver assistance functions, starting in May. . But Tesla noted that during a transition period, cars equipped with Tesla Vision may have certain features temporarily limited or inactive, including Autosteer, Smart Summon, and emergency lane departure avoidance. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Automatically Removes Check Mark Approving Company Safety Claim for all cars with new material until they are retested, which happens next week, but the functionality is actually there, Musk told the website, adding that “it will have all the safety features. from previous vision + radar and more. “ “The software is expected to be fully deployed on all new vehicles within two weeks,” Musk said. “The probability of safety will be higher with pure vision than vision + radar, not weaker. The vision has become so good that the radar is actually reducing the signal / noise.” According to the NHTSA, Model 3 and Model Y vehicles built on or after April 27 will no longer receive the agency checkmark for forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and lane departure warning. dynamic braking assistance. Meanwhile, Consumer Reports said it is no longer ranking the Model 3 as a top pick due to the temporary loss of automatic emergency braking and other safety features. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Separately, the Financial Times reported that Tesla is on a global search to secure its own stash of semiconductor chips amid the current shortage. Additionally, Tesla said it has established a data center in China that will store information generated by cars sold in the country.







