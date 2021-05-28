FirstEnergy sacks top executive for inaction over $ 4 million in payment to regulator





CLEVELAND, Ohio – FirstEnergy Corp. on Thursday rejected a senior official implicating the House Bill 6 scandal and a controversial consultation deal linked to a state regulator. The company told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a filing that Eileen Mikkelsen, vice president of rates and regulatory affairs, was fired for her inaction on a 2015 amendment to the agreement. The deposit does not go into detail about the amendment or Mikkelsens’ role in it. She had also held the post of Vice President of External Affairs. The Akron utility said a payment of around $ 4 million was made to an entity related to someone appointed to a full-time position as an Ohio government official directly involved in the regulation of FirstEnergys businesses in Ohio. Initially, the company said the payment was part of the termination of a 2013 consulting contract. The company has since revisited the issue. FirstEnergy continues to believe that payments under the advisory agreement may have been made for purposes other than those represented in the advisory agreement, the company said in its filing Thursday. The company’s previous SEC filings do not mention the names of the regulators, but public records and published reports link the payment to Sam Randazzo, the former chairman of the Ohio Utilities Commission. The payment was made to a consulting firm shortly before Randazzo became commission chairman in 2019. The utility later said in a filing that the money went to the official, who was acting at the behest or benefit of FirstEnergy following receipt of such payment. Randazzo left the commission after the FBI raided his home in November in its investigation into Bill 6. A few weeks before the raid, FirstEnergy fired Charles Jones, its chief executive; Michael Dowling, its senior vice president for external affairs; and Dennis Check, its senior vice president of product development and marketing. The company said those layoffs stemmed from the discovery of the payment. A spokesperson for the company declined to comment on Mikkelsens’ withdrawal. Federal officials have said in court documents that FirstEnergy and an affiliate paid $ 60 million in bribes to Larry Householder, then president of Ohio House, and a group of allies. In return, federal officials said in documents that Householder and others had passed legislation through the Statehouse that would bail out $ 1 billion from two nuclear power plants, which at the time belonged to the subsidiary of the utilities, FirstEnergy Solutions. In civil documents filed this month, lawyers for FirstEnergy called the campaign contributions for payments. The company and its subsidiary sent the money to Generation Now, a non-profit organization controlled by Householder and its political strategist, Jeff Longstreth, according to court records. Longstreth, lobbyist Juan Cespedes and the nonprofit have pleaded guilty to federal racketeering charges. MP and lobbyist Matthew Borges has denied the allegations. In March, Governor Mike DeWine appointed Jenifer French, a former Franklin County judge, to replace Randazzo on the public services board.

