How Exxon lost a board battle with a small hedge fund





At the beginning of last year, Mr Penner left Jana with the ambition to create his own fund. But as the pandemic struck, he spoke to join Mr Jamess’ fledgling company and brought with him an ambitious idea he had weighed for some time: Exxon. The $ 250 billion giant was ripe for the disruption, both believed: Exxon was lagging behind rivals in finding ways to reduce its carbon footprint, which would end up costing the company financially. Its board did not have the expertise to pursue a more aggressive plan, they believed. And the oil giant had a reputation for being authoritarian with its shareholders. The key to victory, according to two people with knowledge of the No.1 engine’s strategy, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private interviews, has won over large mutual fund investors who are committed to making their portfolios greener. Exxons’ three largest shareholders, Vanguard, BlackRock and State Street, who together own a fifth of the company’s shares, had pledged to reduce carbon emissions from the companies they invest in to zero by 2050. Engine n ° 1 announced his campaign against Exxon in December. A pension fund for California teachers and the Church of England endowment approved the effort. Today in business Update May 28, 2021, 12:54 p.m. ET After a flurry of phone calls, Exxons Managing Director Darren W. Woods and Senior Independent Director Kenneth Frazier held a Zoom call with Engine No. 1 executives on January 22. The question who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private discussions, Mr Frazier took on a conciliatory tone at one point, he threw a peace sign, one of the people said, but said that the company did not consider the nominees for engine # 1 to be qualified. Mr Penner responded that the company should reconsider its decision and insisted that the four nominees take seats on Exxons’ 12-member board. After the call, both sides girded themselves for battle. Over the next five months, a war of words ensued, as company executives and militant insurgents issued statement after statement, with each side making its case. Those efforts cost the No.1 engine more than $ 15 million, according to a person familiar with the matter. For Exxon, the goal was to persuade investors that it had viable plans to prepare for a more low-carbon future, while arguing that the No.1 engine had presented an unworkable alternative plan and unqualified candidates. to the board of directors. The company added new directors to its board without the intervention of the No.1 engine, a move that infuriated the fund.

