AMC stock clears 38% rally and turns red in wild trading, but ends week up 116%
AMC Entertainment shares turned on Friday as speculative trading activity continued to escalate.
The stock closed 1.5% lower after rising to 38% earlier on Friday. Despite the intraday reversal, stocks have advanced more than 116% since the start of the week, taking its monstrous 2021 rally to 1,132%.
More than 650 million AMC shares changed hands on Friday, far exceeding its 30-day average trading volume of 106 million.
AMC was by far the most active stock on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday with nearly 700 million shares changing hands. The stock posted its highest trading volume of 1.25 billion shares on January 27.
“The retail trader is up to the task again,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. “AMC500k and AMCSqueeze were all the rage on Twitter yesterday and that momentum took the stock price above the late January high we saw during the peak of meme stock mania.”
The movie chain replaced GameStop as the most popular stock on the infamous WallStreetBets Reddit forum, according to Bank of America’s analysis of stock mentions on the talk page.
Enthusiastic Reddit traders encourage each other to double up on AMC stock and call options by sharing screenshots of their portfolio and touting a massive return. A trending article on WSB Friday reads: “$ AMC YOLO UPDATE: 4,948 stocks, 10 calls, across 4 brokerages, and I’m still not selling!”
GameStop, which starred on the show amid January’s retail mania, fell 12% on Friday and cut its weekly gain to 25%. AMC’s earnings in 2021 also exceeded GameStop’s 1078%.
AMC’s push this week inflicted a loss of $ 1.2 billion on short sellers, according to data from S3 Partners.
Short coverage could fuel AMC’s massive rally this week. When a strongly shorted stock rises, short sellers are forced to buy back borrowed stocks to close their short position and reduce losses. Forced purchases tend to accelerate the rally even further.
AMC is a heavily shorted name, with around 20% of its free float stocks sold short, compared to an average of 5% short interest in a typical US stock, according to S3 Partners.
As its business has started to recover amid the economic reopening, AMC still faces strong headwinds, including theater capacity and competition from streaming services.
The company, which has about $ 5 billion in debt and $ 450 million in deferred lease payments, has seen revenue decline dramatically due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Whatever really matters here in the long run, this company will never make cash again,” Rich Greenfield, co-founder of LightShed Partners, said Friday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” “They will never generate cash with their current capital structure. Times pre-pandemic EBITDA. It is now trading at 25 times EBITDA right now and it is in bad shape today with the changing industry. It defies all logic. “
Sarah Whitten of CNBC contributed to this article.
