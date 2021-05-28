Business
Carnival Cruise Line Gets CDC OK on Port Plans for Florida, Texas
Carnival Cruise Line, Carnival Corp.’s flagship line, may soon be able to set sail with passengers on board.
The cruise line is the latest to receive the green light from U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Preventionatparts of its restart plans as it prepares to set sail in U.S. waters after making deals with three home ports: the Texas Port of Galveston and Floridas PortMiami and Port Canaveral.
CDC Guidelines say home ports must agree to support cruise operators with additional public health and operational resources before their ships can move forward with test cruisesor full guest operations.
These agreements bring us even closer to boating with our loyal guests, said Lars Ljoen, executive vice president and chief maritime officer of Carnival Cruise Line. our home ports, who are eager to meet us as soon as possible.
It was not immediately clear whether Carnival planned to do cruises with voluntary passengers or full crossings with paying customers, the latter having stricter vaccination requirements. USA TODAY requested more information.
Which Carnival cruise ships will sail first?
Carnival Horizon will depart from Miami, and Carnival Vista and Breeze will depart from Galveston, the statement said. The three ships are set to be the first carnival ships to carry guests as the line plans to returnserving in July.
The company also plans to announce its plans for Port Canaveral in the coming days.
“This is the exciting news we’ve been waiting for, John Murray, CEO of Port Canaveral says Florida Today, which is part of the USA TODAY network. “A huge cooperative effort went into these agreements as we worked closely with our partner, Carnival Cruise Line. This is a monumental step in reviving the cruise industry.”
Tuesday, Royal Caribbean International was the first cruise line to receive approval to launch test navigation in U.S. waters.
Royal Caribbean:Named First Cruise Line To Receive CDC Approval For A Test Drive In U.S. Waters
The next day, Celebrity cruises a subsidiary of Royal Caribbean Group announced that it was the first cruise line to receive CDC approval to navigate ships with paid passengers on board.
Celebrity Cruises:named the first cruise line to receive CDC approval to sail with paying passengers in June
In order to avoid test cruises, Celebrity Cruises plans to vaccinate 95% of passengers and 100% of crew before its ships set sail despite requirements.at variance with a Florida state law prohibiting vaccine passports.
Contributor: Dave Berman, Florida Today
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]